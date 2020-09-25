Another potential COVID-19 exposure at Cayuga County church

After a cluster of COVID-19 cases linked to one Cayuga County church, there has been another potential exposure reported at a second church.
The Cayuga County Health Department said Friday that an individual who attended a worship service on Sunday, Sept. 20, at Venice Baptist Church has tested positive for COVID-19.
The department advised attendees who were at the church from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Sunday that they may have been exposed to the virus and should monitor themselves for symptoms for 14 days after the potential exposure.
The symptoms vary, but could include a cough, fever or shortness of breath. There have been a range of symptoms reported, according to the health department. While many may experience mild symptoms, others could have severe illness.
If you develop symptoms, you should stay home and call your doctor. If you are older, have underlying health conditions or are immunocompromised, call your doctor even if you have mild symptoms.
There have been other potential exposures reported in Cayuga County over the past six months, including employees at Auburn stores who've tested positive. But there has been a recent uptick in cases linked to one church — Emmanuel Baptist Bible Church in Martville.
The cluster involving that church includes 19 cases, according to James Bryant Lagoe, the senior pastor at Emmanuel Baptist Bible Church. The health department told The Citizen this week that eight of those cases are county residents. There are congregants who live in neighboring counties, according to Lagoe.
The health department didn't say if there's any connection between the cluster and the potential exposure reported at Venice Baptist Church.
Cayuga County reported 10 new cases over the past four days. A no-cost testing clinic has been scheduled for 3 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 30, at the Cayuga County Highway Garage.
