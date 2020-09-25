Another potential COVID-19 exposure at Cayuga County church

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

After a cluster of COVID-19 cases linked to one Cayuga County church, there has been another potential exposure reported at a second church.

The Cayuga County Health Department said Friday that an individual who attended a worship service on Sunday, Sept. 20, at Venice Baptist Church has tested positive for COVID-19.

The department advised attendees who were at the church from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Sunday that they may have been exposed to the virus and should monitor themselves for symptoms for 14 days after the potential exposure.

The symptoms vary, but could include a cough, fever or shortness of breath. There have been a range of symptoms reported, according to the health department. While many may experience mild symptoms, others could have severe illness.

If you develop symptoms, you should stay home and call your doctor. If you are older, have underlying health conditions or are immunocompromised, call your doctor even if you have mild symptoms.