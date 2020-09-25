 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Another potential COVID-19 exposure at Cayuga County church
alert
CAYUGA COUNTY

Another potential COVID-19 exposure at Cayuga County church

{{featured_button_text}}
Coronavirus Outbreak

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, orange, emerging from the surface of cells, gray, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

 HOGP

After a cluster of COVID-19 cases linked to one Cayuga County church, there has been another potential exposure reported at a second church. 

The Cayuga County Health Department said Friday that an individual who attended a worship service on Sunday, Sept. 20, at Venice Baptist Church has tested positive for COVID-19. 

The department advised attendees who were at the church from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Sunday that they may have been exposed to the virus and should monitor themselves for symptoms for 14 days after the potential exposure. 

The symptoms vary, but could include a cough, fever or shortness of breath. There have been a range of symptoms reported, according to the health department. While many may experience mild symptoms, others could have severe illness. 

If you develop symptoms, you should stay home and call your doctor. If you are older, have underlying health conditions or are immunocompromised, call your doctor even if you have mild symptoms. 

There have been other potential exposures reported in Cayuga County over the past six months, including employees at Auburn stores who've tested positive. But there has been a recent uptick in cases linked to one church — Emmanuel Baptist Bible Church in Martville. 

The cluster involving that church includes 19 cases, according to James Bryant Lagoe, the senior pastor at Emmanuel Baptist Bible Church. The health department told The Citizen this week that eight of those cases are county residents. There are congregants who live in neighboring counties, according to Lagoe. 

The health department didn't say if there's any connection between the cluster and the potential exposure reported at Venice Baptist Church. 

Cayuga County reported 10 new cases over the past four days. A no-cost testing clinic has been scheduled for 3 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 30, at the Cayuga County Highway Garage. 

Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Online producer and politics reporter

I have been The Citizen's online producer and politics reporter since December 2009. I'm the author of the Eye on NY blog and write the weekly Eye on NY column that appears every Sunday in the print edition of The Citizen and online at auburnpub.com.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Scientists create what the Sun sounds like

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News