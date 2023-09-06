For the second time in eight days, a winning Take 5 ticket has been sold in Auburn.

According to the New York Lottery, the Take 5 ticket for Tuesday's midday drawing was sold at Wegmans in Auburn. The winning ticket is worth $18,476.

The winning numbers for the midday drawing were 11, 12, 13, 24 and 29.

The last winning ticket was for the Aug. 28 evening drawing and sold at Fastrac in Auburn. It was one of two top-prize winners — the other ticket was sold at Stewart's Shop in Saugerties. Each ticket is worth $16,912.50.

Take 5 numbers are drawn from a field of one through 39. There are two drawings, at 2:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m., daily. The odds of matching the five numbers to win the jackpot are one in 575,757.

The holders of the winning tickets have up to one year from the date of the drawings to claim their prizes.