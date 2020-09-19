Anti-abortion group holds downtown Auburn rally, march

Dozens of people came to downtown Auburn Saturday for a rally organized by the anti-abortion group Cayuga County Loves Life.
Self-described on its Facebook page as a "grassroots effort of citizens of Auburn, NY and nearby communities to promote pro-life awareness, education, and events," Cayuga County Loves Life has been holding this annual public event for three years.
"This family-friendly, peaceful witness will advocate for the right to life for all those suffering from the horrors of abortion," event organizers said on their Facebook page.
Participants gathered at Veterans Memorial Park and marched to Auburn's Memorial City Hall. The event featured multiple speakers, including the Rev. Stephen Imbarrato, director of Life Ministries US.
Saturday's event was organized before the death of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, but Cayuga County Loves Life commented on it ahead of the rally in a Friday night Facebook post that said: "We pray for RBG as she meets her maker, but let's not forget her support for abortion and how she stood against everything we fight for. ... We must get ready to tackle and END abortion... Once and for ALL!"
