'Anything that helps': Drive-thru event supports Cayuga Country food pantries

"For me, there's just no excuse for people in our community to be hungry, and I think it's just a great feeling to see so many people support others that need the help," Schenck said.

Gilda Brower, the organizer for TomatoFest, said she was resisting the urge to hug people and shake their hands at the event but loved the community support. Since TomatoFest won't be held in its traditional form this year, Saturday's event served as a way to still help those who require assistance. She noted more cans had been collected at Saturday's drive-thru than during normal TomatoFest events.

Local need for food pantries has only accelerated during the pandemic, Brower said. With obvious excitement in her voice despite the mask she wore, she mentioned TomatoFest received an $18,000 grant from the Cayuga Community Foundation, so $2,000 was distributed to nine pantries across the county. She said she was pleased by all of the support for Saturday's event.

TomatoFest volunteer Janice Sanders said seeing the amount of contributors that poured in and the number of attendees was overwhelming. Many of the people who have needed pantries due to the effects of the pandemic "have never relied on anything like that before in their lives." Despite those alarming numbers, she said she was heartened by the drive-thru.