Arbor Day encouragement: State grant will benefit Auburn's trees

State funding is again heading to Auburn to help maintain the city's trees.

In recognition of Arbor Day, a national celebration of the preservation and planting of trees, the state on Friday announced that grants totaling $1.18 million have been awarded to communities across the state to inventory, plant, and maintain public trees.

Auburn was the sole central New York recipient, securing a grant of $23,000 for tree planting.

The awards are part of the second phase of grants through DEC's Division of Lands and Forests' Urban and Community Forestry Program, which works to increase public awareness of the importance of trees and help communities develop and implement comprehensive tree management plans to create healthy forests while enhancing quality of life.

Auburn was one of 38 projects to receive funding in the first round of grants, and the city council later approved a plan to use a $30,000 award toward an urban forest inventory and management plan.

The city this week formally declared Friday to be Arbor Day in Auburn and encouraged "our citizens and visitors to support efforts to protect our trees and woodlands and to support our city's community forestry program."