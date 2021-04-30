Arbor Day encouragement: State grant will benefit Auburn's trees

State funding is again heading to Auburn to help maintain the city's trees.
In recognition of Arbor Day, a national celebration of the preservation and planting of trees, the state on Friday announced that grants totaling $1.18 million have been awarded to communities across the state to inventory, plant, and maintain public trees.
Auburn was the sole central New York recipient, securing a grant of $23,000 for tree planting.
The awards are part of the second phase of grants through DEC's Division of Lands and Forests' Urban and Community Forestry Program, which works to increase public awareness of the importance of trees and help communities develop and implement comprehensive tree management plans to create healthy forests while enhancing quality of life.
Auburn was one of 38 projects to receive funding in the first round of grants, and the city council later approved a plan to use a $30,000 award toward an urban forest inventory and management plan.
The city this week formally declared Friday to be Arbor Day in Auburn and encouraged "our citizens and visitors to support efforts to protect our trees and woodlands and to support our city's community forestry program."
Auburn City Clerk Chuck Mason on Friday said that the city will be looking to plant trees in the fall in areas around the downtown area and primarily on the west side of the city, on Garrow, Steel and Underwood streets and around the Olympia Terrace housing development, among other places. But the city will first conduct a dig survey with all the local utility companies, Mason said, and sometimes those surveys eliminate some locations due to underground utilities.
"Trees are vital to our community life, public health, and our environment," Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul said in a news release announcing the latest round of grants. "New York State is proud to celebrate Arbor Day by awarding grants to 26 outstanding projects in communities across the state to inventory, plant, and maintain public trees. These innovative projects exemplify New York State's commitment to protecting and enhancing our state's natural resources, while also beautifying communities and enhancing quality of life for a greener future."
The state said that the new grants mean that a total of $2.6 million is being awarded to 64 projects across the state. The awarded projects were selected from 154 applications, ranked by cost effectiveness, lasting benefits, use of partnerships, inclusion of outreach and education, and support from local stakeholders. The state said that the UCF grants "complement DEC's ongoing initiatives to address invasive species, climate change, environmental degradation, environmental justice, and urban sprawl."