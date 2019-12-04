The Arc of Seneca Cayuga and the Arc of Yates will merge into one organization known as Mozaic, the groups announced in a press release Wednesday.
The merger, which will take effect Jan. 1, will allow the groups to expand the services they provide to people with intellectual and developmental disabilities in Cayuga, Seneca and Yates counties. The new organization will also add behavioral health services to Medicaid-eligible individuals with chronic health, medical and/or mental health conditions, according to the release. Mozaic was selected as the name of the new organization because it describes the diversity of services that the organization will offer.
Allen Connely, executive director of both the Arc of Seneca Cayuga and the Arc of Yates, will serve as CEO of Mozaic. He said in the release that the leading reason for the merger was the intention of both groups to expand their current services and add behavioral health services, which is a growing need in Cayuga, Seneca and Yates counties that Mozaic is positioned to meet.
"We have a lot of big plans to expand our organization and bring more jobs and opportunities into our communities," Connely said.
Connely said Mozaic will continue to operate Finger Lakes Textiles, which contracts with the Department of Defense to manufacture winter hats for military personnel and also offers a commercial line, Arctic Gear. Mozaic will be able to create an additional 100 jobs at the facility, according to the release.
Both the Arc of Seneca Cayuga and the Arc of Yates are affiliated chapters of the Arc of the United States and the Arc New York. They are licensed to provide residential, daytime, employment and social support to people with individual and developmental disabilities, as well as their families.
As Mozaic, the combined groups are expected to serve more than 2,000 people and their families in the Finger Lakes region. The new organization's 2020 budget will be more than $30 million, and Mozaic will employ more than 700 people, according to the release.
Mary Pat Harris, chair of the board of directors of the Arc of Seneca Cayuga and the Arc of Yates, said in the release that the state has been pushing nonprofits to merge. The integration of the two groups will take place over the next year, and as that happens, customers of the two groups can expect to receive the same support and services they have come to expect, Harris said.
“The Arc of Seneca Cayuga and the Arc of Yates have a common mission, and passion to advocate for families and people with (intellectual and developmental disabilities),” she said. “In creating Mozaic, the combined talents, personalities and gifts can only strengthen the supports that our families have come to expect.”