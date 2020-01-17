Are you sick? Cayuga County Health Department says to stay home from work, school

As flu cases rise in Cayuga County, the local health department is urging sick people to stay home from school or work.
There have been 156 laboratory-confirmed flu cases reported in Cayuga County since Oct. 1, according to the state Department of Health. Nearly half of the county's flu cases — 72 — have been reported in the last two weeks.
"We need everyone to be responsible and protect co-workers, friends, classmates from illness and especially those individuals who are immunocompromised, by not exposing them to illness," county health officials said in a statement.
The health department noted that the Centers for Disease Control is advising that flu vaccinations continue through January, possibly even later. Anyone six months and older should get a flu shot.
To schedule a flu shot, call the health department at (315) 253-1560. Flu shots may be available at your health care provider or a local pharmacy.
While there have been more reports of flu cases in Cayuga County, the health department said it's aware of a "number of children" who have been diagnosed with respiratory syncytial virus. RSV is an infection that is spread through contact with droplets from the nose and throat when people cough and sneeze, according to the department.
Anyone can contract RSV, but the most serious cases affect infants and young children. RSV symptoms are similar to the common cold, but the infection could cause pneumonia in young children, the elderly and individuals with weakened immune systems.
With illnesses continuing to spread, county health officials encouraged residents to call their health care provider immediately if they believe they have the flu. You should consult with a health care provider if your child develops a respiratory problem.