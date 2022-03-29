Army Corps of Engineers awards $3.3 million contract to repair Fair Haven pier

A Rochester firm has been awarded a multi-million dollar contract to repair the west pier of Little Sodus Bay in Fair Haven, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announced on Monday.

Crane-Hogan Structural Systems won the $3.3 million contract. The project will include clearing new driving lines on the land and channel side of the pier. Several sections of sheet pile and the concrete will be removed, along with the angle brackets and wire rope used for the temporary repairs. New sheet pile will be installed and a new concrete cap will be poured. New steel safety ladders and concrete stairs at the northern edge of the cap will be installed.

Construction will begin this summer and should be completed by fall. The navigation channel will remain open while crews work to repair the pier.

The damaged occurred after extreme weather events in 2019. The sheet pile wall along the west pier began to separate from the concrete platform. The Army Corps of Engineers awarded a contract for temporary repairs, which were completed later that year.

But there was additional damage to the pier after storms last year. The Army Corps of Engineers inspected the pier again and found that the temporary repairs remained in place.

The temporary fix bought time for much-needed permanent repairs. With the passage of a $1 trillion infrastructure bill last year, more federal funding was available. New York's U.S. senators, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, announced in January that the law would help fund the pier's repairs.

"Since damage to the Little Sodus Bay west pier was first identified in 2019, the Army Corps of Engineers has worked with incredible speed to ensure both temporary and long-lasting repairs were put into effect," said Lt. Col. Eli Adams, commander of the Army Corps of Engineers' Buffalo district. "Thanks to the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, and a strong partnership with the village of Fair Haven, this vital piece of Great Lakes infrastructure will continue to serve the public for years to come."

Jim Basile, who serves as mayor of Fair Haven and represents the village in the Cayuga County Legislature, is pleased that construction will begin this year to repair the pier.

"This channel is an important part of life in the bay as the connective water corridor to Lake Ontario for village of Fair Haven residents, businesses and visitors to our community," he said. "I would like to thank all that worked to bring this to fruition."

