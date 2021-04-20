Army Navy store's future unclear after Auburn Plaza fire

A fire broke out at the LZ Army Navy store in Auburn Tuesday morning, destroying some irreplaceable memorabilia and causing uncertainty about the store's future.

The Auburn Fire Department Assistant Chief Bill DiFabio said the call came in at 11:53 a.m. at Auburn Plaza, 217 Grant Ave. He said the fire was extinguished in about 15 minutes but the store was extensively damaged.

The fire was determined to be accidental, he continued, but the exact cause was undetermined. There were no injuries. The department spent time investigating, cleaning up and ventilating the adjoining stores. Those adjoining stores experienced some minor smoke but did not get damaged, DiFabio added.

People were allowed to return to the adjoining stores by around 2 p.m. and the AFD cleared the scene by around 3:30 p.m.

Ed King, a military veteran who is the store's co-owner with his wife, Julie, told The Citizen that the fire department said the cause of the fire was electrical, but they weren't exactly sure how it occurred. King said a restoration service determined the store was a total loss.

"I have no idea if we're going to be able to reopen our business or not," King said. "We've been in business 38 years. We're the only Army Navy store around. There is nobody else."

