Around Auburn was a regular component of Ormie King's Legends of Auburn features, which were published weekly for 26 years until he retired in early January. The Citizen continues to publish Around Auburn every other Sunday, rotating with Legends of Auburn columns by Teresa Hoecher and Joanne O'Connor.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO:
- Happy belated 70th birthday to Jill Bitterman
- Herb Graham
- Virginia Androsko
- Julia Wills
- Jack Baraczek
- Diane Kiernan
- Bob Pesek
- Cammy Sherman
- Ann Nardella
- Elaine Harter
- Regina Carnecelli
- Beth Toepp
- Jenny Swartwood
- Stephen Selvek
- Don Chalanick
- Chris Kleiber
- Valerie Smith Zahng
- Mary Belknak
- Mike Zeller
- Beth Pethybridge
- William Malaysa
- Jack Cavanaugh
- Joe Clare Jr.
- Chris Miller
- Freddie Herrling Metroka
- Roy Seamans
- Nella Westor
- Margie Tomasso
- Sue Marullo
- Madison Deyneka
- Shirley Quigley
- Terry Jones
- Tony Tesoro
- Maxine Alberici
- Jeff Gray
- Bob Hendershot
- Grace Bonilla
- Crystal Long
- Jim Smarthie
- Mark Pilipczak
- Allie Morrissey
- Andy Feocco
- Lyell Brown
- Tim Hanley
- Jerry Long
- Tammy Riester
- Lane Paulsey
- Marge Slava
- Marion Dewitt
- John Chick
- Francis “Fran” Blackwell
- Christine Leonard
- Cheryl Corcoran
- Gail Hockeborne
- Faye Marion
- Matt Salemi Jr.
HAPPY ANNIVERSARY TO:
- Lynn and Charlie French
- Lynne and Steve Marble
- Pat and Jim Talbot
- Karol and Dan Soules
- Mary Jane and Bob Enge
- Tim and Dona Maria Mancini
- Sue and Lou Marullo
- Peg and Jim Farrington
- Father Michael Brown Ordination – April 8
Around Auburn would love to hear from you! If you know of someone celebrating a birthday or anniversary, please send names to Teresa Hoercher at teresahoercher@gmail.com.
Do you know someone that could use a little lift? Please contact Teresa Hoercher (THE POSTCARD PROJECT – auburnpcproject.com) and a postcard will be sent in the mail.
Auburn residents Joanne O'Connor and Teresa Hoercher produce the bi-monthly Legends of Auburn feature.
