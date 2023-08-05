Editor's note: Around Auburn was a regular component of Ormie King's Legends of Auburn columns, which were published weekly for 26 years until he retired in early January. The Citizen continues to publish Around Auburn, now compiled by Teresa Hoercher, each month.
Happy birthday
- JR Colella
- Tom Geherin
- Nick Fredette
- Owen Middleton
- Richard Gardner
- Danny Clare
- Mike Tarby
- Malissa Tarby
- Linda Breck
- Olga Cramer
- Jennifer Connors
- Kathy Marlett
- Tom Tenity
- Ashley Festa Finion
- Bob Blim
- Kevin Leonard
- Ruth Bennett
- Patti Festa
- Jessie Musso
- Richard White
- Peg Farrington
- Mike Szozda
- Kim Lowe
- Mary Mohan
- Roger Beer
- David Eaton
- Beth Deitrick
- Serena Baroody
- Nancy Murphy
- Shannon Penafeather
- Ace Collins
- Kathleen Corbett
- Kim Lowe
- Bricky McConnell
- Bonnie Ford
- Lisa Romano
- Mark Stack
- Anita Petrosino
- Robert “Bob” Marullo
- Fred Westover
- Judy King
- Becky Nicandri
- Pat Strecker
- Gary Lalaysa
- Marg Devereaux
- Stu Bowes
- Joe Riester
- Barb Avino
- Betsy Bouley
- Romy Romano
- Jude Michael Brosnan
- Kevin Chalker
- Steven “Worm” Tarby
- Jerome Butler
- Lou Ann OHora
- Dan Rabuano
- Ann VanDyke
- Robert T. Clifford
- Faye Marion
- Katie Hutchinson
- Rusty Hasenjacker
- Doug Selby
- Sam Vitale
- Alan Fulton
- Kathy Fulton
- Don Patella
- Bernie Wallace
- Mary Ann Festa Leonard
- Margey Swarz
- Bill Long
- Jim Vanacore
- Joe Mitchell
- Rose Patella
- Ann Streeter
- Dolores Dec
- Mike Didio
- Joyce Lobisco
- Brian MacDavitt
- Steve DePalma
- Mary DeChick
- Linda Coon
- Jason McConnell
- Jim Dacy
- Deb McCormick
- Mary Ann Berman
- Fred Hamberger
- Ella Lumb
- Mark Weslowski
- Joanne Behm
- Marlene Jacobs
- Pauline Copes Johnson
- Rick Connors
- Toni Deyneka
- Maggie Wells
- Adam Helas
- Barb Lupo
- Eleanor Lisano
- Steve Scarceletta
- Jean Marie Helas
- Rev. James Burke
- Nancy Prosser
- Francis Tringali
- Jean Dimitratus
- Irene Homick
- Paul T. Hesse
- Winnie Riester
- Jen Gasparro
- Marion Carmardo
- Greg Welsowski
- Laura Kilmer
- Chris Collins
- Joyce Fohs
Happy anniversary
- Helen and Ormie King
- Marg and Chris McEvoy
- Alan and Laurie Graney
- Kathy and Fred Slayton
- Cassie and Bill Catto
- Annette and Dave Parker
- Angie and Ron Gasparro
- Carol and Dale Gamba
- Sue and George Burgette
- Ann and Mark Collins
- Kathy and Mark Genkos
- Eliz and Bob Westover
- Mena and Rick Hansinger
- Joyce and Tony Lobisco
- Maxine and Gino Alberici
- Connie and Shawn Murphy
- Stella and Eric Bullard
- Marilyn and Tim Donovan
- Viv and Buzzy Richardson
- Nancy and Al Prosser
- Mary and Jim Kahn
- Marcia and Tom MaGee
- Nee and Tom Bennett
- Pauline and Jim Reilley
- Cathy and Gary Gagliostro
- Joanne and Joe Mitchell
- Megan and Kyle Proulx
- Linda and Gary Coon
- Meg and Joe Walsh
- Anne and Rick Currier
- Karen and Pete Pinckney
- Eliz and Bob Westmiller
- Margie and Bernie Tomasso
- Sue and Jim Barker
- Barb and Rudy Delfavero
- Sarah and Doug Lumb
- Dan and Suzanne Smith Ackley
- Kathy and Jim Kleiber
Around Auburn updates needed: Please let me know if a name should be removed or added to this list. Do you know someone who could use a little lift? Please contact Teresa Hoercher (The Postcard Project, auburnpcproject.com) at teresahoercher@gmail.com and a postcard will be sent in the mail.
The Citizen continues to publish Around Auburn, part of Ormie King's Legends of Auburn columns for many years, each month. It is compiled by Teresa Hoercher, who can be reached at teresahoercher@gmail.com.