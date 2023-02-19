Around Auburn was a regular component of Ormie King's Legends of Auburn features, which were published weekly for 26 years until he retired in early January. The Citizen continues to publish Around Auburn every other Sunday, rotating with Legends of Auburn columns by Teresa Hoecher and Joanne O'Connor.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO:

Betty Doyle

Tom Weed

Dan Soules

Stephan McLoughlin

Gary Kromer

Nancy Platt

Joanne Romano

Lucas Fedeshyn

Ann Forno

Valencia “Inch” Bellnier

Dick Paulino

Matt Schillace

Mark Kukiela

Maureen Willis

Jack Speno Sr

Susan Izzo

Nancy Colella

Marie Paulino

Sandy Zamniak

Brian Shaw

Honey Ross

Karen Pierce

David Stahis

Brian Balash

Betty Herd

Christine Kehoskie

Virginia Ostrand

Carol Lauzon

Linda Hetherington Kimak

Austin Ireland

Mike Helas Sr.

Millie Jameson

Ray Lockword

Tom “Murph” Murphy

Don Edwards

Janice Bartlett

Betty Festa

Angie Gasparro

Lynette Wilson

Paul Martin

Jean Murphy Rhodes

Matt Matthews

Mary Evelyn Nolan

Oney Gasparro

Fran Hanley

Donna Quinn

Patty LoPiccolo

Diane Napoli

Diane Montagna

Dan McDonald

Tom Passarello

George Youtt

Mike Quill

Sue Johnson

Barbara Walsh

Ormie King III

Maureen Pesek

Steve Warner

Matt Hoey

Anthony Granato

Rachel Sperduti

Denny Samara

Zach Martin

Kiersten Valenti

Sam Franchina

HAPPY BELATED BIRTHDAY TO:



Kevin Stechuchak

HAPPY ANNIVERSARY TO:

Nancy and Bill Brahney

Gina and Kevin Redmond

Around Auburn would love to hear from you! If you know of someone celebrating a birthday or anniversary, please send names to Teresa Hoercher at teresahoercher@gmail.com.

Do you know someone that could use a little lift? Please contact Teresa Hoercher (THE POSTCARD PROJECT – auburnpcproject.com) and a postcard will be sent in the mail.

