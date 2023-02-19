Around Auburn was a regular component of Ormie King's Legends of Auburn features, which were published weekly for 26 years until he retired in early January. The Citizen continues to publish Around Auburn every other Sunday, rotating with Legends of Auburn columns by Teresa Hoecher and Joanne O'Connor.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO:
- Betty Doyle
- Tom Weed
- Dan Soules
- Stephan McLoughlin
- Gary Kromer
- Nancy Platt
- Joanne Romano
- Lucas Fedeshyn
- Ann Forno
- Valencia “Inch” Bellnier
- Dick Paulino
- Matt Schillace
- Mark Kukiela
- Maureen Willis
- Jack Speno Sr
- Susan Izzo
- Nancy Colella
- Marie Paulino
- Sandy Zamniak
- Brian Shaw
- Honey Ross
- Karen Pierce
- David Stahis
- Brian Balash
- Betty Herd
- Christine Kehoskie
- Virginia Ostrand
- Carol Lauzon
- Linda Hetherington Kimak
- Austin Ireland
- Mike Helas Sr.
- Millie Jameson
- Ray Lockword
- Tom “Murph” Murphy
- Don Edwards
- Janice Bartlett
- Betty Festa
- Angie Gasparro
- Lynette Wilson
- Paul Martin
- Jean Murphy Rhodes
- Matt Matthews
- Mary Evelyn Nolan
- Oney Gasparro
- Fran Hanley
- Donna Quinn
- Patty LoPiccolo
- Diane Napoli
- Diane Montagna
- Dan McDonald
- Tom Passarello
- George Youtt
- Mike Quill
- Sue Johnson
- Barbara Walsh
- Ormie King III
- Maureen Pesek
- Steve Warner
- Matt Hoey
- Anthony Granato
- Rachel Sperduti
- Denny Samara
- Zach Martin
- Kiersten Valenti
- Sam Franchina
HAPPY BELATED BIRTHDAY TO:
- Kevin Stechuchak
HAPPY ANNIVERSARY TO:
- Nancy and Bill Brahney
- Gina and Kevin Redmond
Around Auburn would love to hear from you! If you know of someone celebrating a birthday or anniversary, please send names to Teresa Hoercher at teresahoercher@gmail.com.
Do you know someone that could use a little lift? Please contact Teresa Hoercher (THE POSTCARD PROJECT – auburnpcproject.com) and a postcard will be sent in the mail.
