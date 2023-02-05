Around Auburn was a regular component of Ormie King's Legends of Auburn features, which were published weekly for 26 years until he retired in early January. The Citizen continues to publish Around Auburn every other Sunday, rotating with Legends of Auburn columns by Teresa Hoecher and Joanne O'Connor.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO:
- Maggie Mcomber
- Joanne Lally
- Dorothy Dickman
- John Dangelo
- Ray Brown
- Karen Pinkney
- Mike Helas Jr.
- Dick Dickman
- Ryan Kiernan
- Marcella Didio
- Brad Doan
- Susan Carl
- Sue Fiermonte
- Jean Flanigan
- Peggy Kolo
- Jean Clark
- Bill Edmunds
- Lou Vasile
- Laura “Chippy” DeTomaso
- Rita Brown
- Paula Kott
- Sam Casper
- John Noz
- Sue Wolniak
- Annie Ball
- Sheila Graney
- Jeffrey Stechuchak
- Jack Leonard
- Crystal Cosentino
- Cindy Bogart
- Oney Gasparro
- Sharon Westover
- Mary Jo Fennessy
- Mary Maggio
- Marcia McGee
- Barb Collard
- Gwen Plish
- Tom Kirkwood
- Paul Kleiber Jr.
- Jim Napoli
- Mike Mosher
- Sharon Penafeather
- Carol McNeil
- Mary Giannino
- Bonnie McGuire
- Brian Petrosino
- Helen Casey
- Jeanne Ricci
- Liza Kelby
- Ted Ball
- Joyce Kreydatus
- Jim Farrington
- Nancy Gable
- Deb French
- Linda McCarthy
- Dan Charles
- Karen Brown
- Paul Schneider
- Shirley Mallon
- Pamela Soroka
- Liz Ricci
- Jerry Nolan
- Barb Deacon
- Dixie Werner Weber
- Marcia Walsh
- Sue Klink
- Ed Schmidt
- Bob Kappesser
- Mary Tozzi
- Geoff Platt
- John Schillace
- Sandi Commesso
- Pete Pinkney
- Andrea Stolz
- Dan Mosher
- Katie Monnin
- Maria Kelsey
- Judy Cummings
- Jacquelyn Aversa
- Beverly Aversa
- Nicholas Rusinko
- Hellen Davies
- Lucy Pagano
- Nancy Vitale
- Tami Bogart
- Mary Ann Burnett
- Beth Bowman
- Jacob Mott
- Jay Kleiber
- Connie Dickinson
- Vickie Wheeler
- Stella Colella
- Ace Collins
- Marc & Paul Breault
- Dick Balash
- Charlie Schenck
- Joe Ricci
- Betty Doyle
- Tom Weed
- Dan Soules
- Stephan McLoughlin
- Gary Kromer
- Nancy Platt
- Joanne Romano
- Lucas Fedeshyn
- Ann Forno
- Valencia “Inch” Bellnier
HAPPY BELATED BIRTHDAY:
- Marissa Moore
- Jacob & Noah Rusinko – 30 years!
HAPPY ANNIVERSARY:
- Nancy and Tom Murphy
- Mary and Ron DeChick
- Jeanne and Bill Burns
- Cathy and Vince Ianonne
- Christine and Mike Helas
- Dot and Dick Dickman
- Bernice and Steve Caruana
- William and Margaret McCloud
- Jack and Sharon Wade – 60 years!
Around Auburn would love to hear from you! If you know of someone celebrating a birthday or anniversary, please send names to Teresa Hoercher at teresahoercher@gmail.com.
Do you know someone that could use a little lift? Please contact Teresa Hoercher (THE POSTCARD PROJECT – auburnpcproject.com) and a postcard will be sent in the mail.
