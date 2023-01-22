Around Auburn for Jan. 15 through Feb. 4, 2023

Around Auburn was a regular component of Ormie King's Legends of Auburn features, which were published weekly for 26 years until he retired in early January. The Citizen will continue to publish Around Auburn every other Sunday, rotating with Legends of Auburn columns by Teresa Hoecher and Joanne O'Connor.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO
- Randy Gable
- Luba Lepak
- Clara Rusin
- Steve Vincent
- David Wilson
- William J. Grader
- Leland (Lee) Nash
- Mary Rusin Pisano
- Trisha Rabuano
- Pat Treat
- Verna Wilson
- Jim Buck
- Terri Holmes
- Ann Peck
- Rachel Williams
- Vic Bayus
- Betty Daly
- Angie Faynor
- Connie Flint
- Bob Gauthier
- Sheila Giangreco
- John Kehoe
- Simon Major
- Betty Pfiefer
- Bob Shaw
- Elizabeth Westmiller
- Tom Burger
- Tom “Chip” Falicchio
- Kathleen DeChick Kelsey
- James Zonnevylle
- Linda Beavers
- Dick Knaul
- Pat Lovell
- Marilyn Coleman
- Mary Pardee
- Alexis Ball
- Carol Quill
- Dee Dee Westmiller
- Bill Lee
- Paul Hesse
- Jim Bergen
- Patti Balash
- Chris Farrar
- Betsey Graney
- Patti Lewis
- Judy Keogan
- Ethan Moore
- Jim Delaney
- Hannah Bennett
- Tony Gucciardi
- Madelyn Hesse
- Jennifer Musso
- Mike Collins
- Ray Brown
- John Dangelo
- Dorothy Dickman
- Joanne Lally
- Maggie Mcomber
- Karen Pinkney
- Susan Carl
- Dick Dickman
- Marcella Didio
- Brad Doan
- Sue Fiermonte
- Mike Helas Jr.
- Ryan Kiernan
- Jean Clark
- Laura “Chippy” DeTomaso
- Bill Edmunds
- Jean Flannigan
- Peggy Kolo
- Lou Vasile
- Annie Ball
- Rita Brown
- Sam Casper
- Paula Kott
- John Noz
- Sue Wolniak
People are also reading…
HAPPY ANNIVERSARY TO:
- Janet and Jim Marventano
- Carol and Dick Guzalak
- Helen and Bob Casey
- Nancy and Tom Murphy
Around Auburn would love to hear from you! If you know of someone celebrating a birthday or anniversary, please send names to Teresa Hoercher at teresahoercher@gmail.com.
Do you know someone that could use a little lift? Please contact Teresa Hoercher (THE POSTCARD PROJECT – auburnpcproject.com) and a postcard will be sent in the mail.
With each new year comes new beginnings! In keeping with that tradition, today will be my last article. I have enjoyed sharing stories with yo…