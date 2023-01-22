Around Auburn for Jan. 15 through Feb. 4, 2023

Around Auburn was a regular component of Ormie King's Legends of Auburn features, which were published weekly for 26 years until he retired in early January. The Citizen will continue to publish Around Auburn every other Sunday, rotating with Legends of Auburn columns by Teresa Hoecher and Joanne O'Connor.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO

Randy Gable

Luba Lepak

Clara Rusin

Steve Vincent

David Wilson

William J. Grader

Leland (Lee) Nash

Mary Rusin Pisano

Trisha Rabuano

Pat Treat

Verna Wilson

Jim Buck

Terri Holmes

Ann Peck

Rachel Williams

Vic Bayus

Betty Daly

Angie Faynor

Connie Flint

Bob Gauthier

Sheila Giangreco

John Kehoe

Simon Major

Betty Pfiefer

Bob Shaw

Elizabeth Westmiller

Tom Burger

Tom “Chip” Falicchio

Kathleen DeChick Kelsey

James Zonnevylle

Linda Beavers

Dick Knaul

Pat Lovell

Marilyn Coleman

Mary Pardee

Alexis Ball

Carol Quill

Dee Dee Westmiller

Bill Lee

Paul Hesse

Jim Bergen

Patti Balash

Chris Farrar

Betsey Graney

Patti Lewis

Judy Keogan

Ethan Moore

Jim Delaney

Hannah Bennett

Tony Gucciardi

Madelyn Hesse

Jennifer Musso

Mike Collins

Ray Brown

John Dangelo

Dorothy Dickman

Joanne Lally

Maggie Mcomber

Karen Pinkney

Susan Carl

Dick Dickman

Marcella Didio

Brad Doan

Sue Fiermonte

Mike Helas Jr.

Ryan Kiernan

Jean Clark

Laura “Chippy” DeTomaso

Bill Edmunds

Jean Flannigan

Peggy Kolo

Lou Vasile

Annie Ball

Rita Brown

Sam Casper

Paula Kott

John Noz

Sue Wolniak

HAPPY ANNIVERSARY TO:

Janet and Jim Marventano

Carol and Dick Guzalak

Helen and Bob Casey

Nancy and Tom Murphy

Around Auburn would love to hear from you! If you know of someone celebrating a birthday or anniversary, please send names to Teresa Hoercher at teresahoercher@gmail.com.

Do you know someone that could use a little lift? Please contact Teresa Hoercher (THE POSTCARD PROJECT – auburnpcproject.com) and a postcard will be sent in the mail.

Ormie King: Thank you for a great run of Auburn Legends With each new year comes new beginnings! In keeping with that tradition, today will be my last article. I have enjoyed sharing stories with yo…