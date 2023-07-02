Around Auburn was a regular component of Ormie King's Legends of Auburn features, which were published weekly for 26 years until he retired in early January. The Citizen continues to publish Around Auburn each month.

Happy birthday to:

Luke Genticore

Elaine Gaklik

Jessica Gasparro

Nono Moore

Lynn MacLeod

Joseph Muli

Mike Schillace

Gary Searing

Bill Simmonds

Steve Rand

Peggy Dickman

Craig Ryan

Ed LaDouce

Sue Ahner

Rachel Simmonds

Deb DeChick

Ann Kukella

Jack Palombella

D.J. Fulton

Jessica Parker

Matt Netti

Michele Driscoll

Bob Kiernan

Jean Leader

Karen Tarr

Marie Socci

Johanna Aversa Donch

Mike and Matt Driscoll

Mike Gallagher

Helen Coleman

Krissy Jorgenson

Bob Stott

Dennis Besner

Jack Netti

Adrian Carr

Estella McLoughlin

Shirley Mosher

Gary LaLonde

Linda Doan

Rosie Gragone

Mimi Hoffman

Brian Hicks

Paula DeCaro McGee

Bessie Williams

Lou Marullo

Karen Burns

Pat Sprague

Ed Nolan

Margie Stack

Lois Porten

Katie Riester

Anthony Gasparro Jr.

Andrew Sanders

Elane Daly

John Rusin

Dave Tarby

Rajah Rodgers

Diane Adams

Bernie Cecchini

Barry Moochler

Missy Deyneka

Mike Doyle

Vonnie Meyer

August Cecchini

Lily Monroe Courtney

Kevin Rich

Lynne Larkin

Renee Vasile

Wes Carr

Bill Fulton

Tom Gilfus

Peter Ricci

Jo Coleman

Steve Caruana

Mike Long

Katrina Wilson

Jean LaDouce

Sue Kimak

Doreen Henry

Martha Henderson

Claudia Persaille

Fr. Stephen Karani

John White

Sue Secaur

Jim Lattimore

Pat Farrell

Tim Dacey

Tina Weiman

Joan DeAngelis

Dave Dellostritto

Jack Robinson

Dick Marullo

Judy Kolczynski

Joe Alcott

Patti Fellows

Debbie Dean

Mary Roe

Greg Doan

Viv Balisiteri

Brian Gauthier

Mike DeAngelis

Kim Corcoran

Kim Coleman

Cindy Pierce

Cameron Anastasi

Ashley King

Dave Shaw

Melissa Weiman

Bob Penafeather

Sue Corcoran

Sue Cuthbert

Dick Corbett

Nancy Kavanaugh

Carlotta Donnelly

Lynn Curtin

Joe Tabone

Max Gentile

Al Jackson

Mike Walsh

Maggie Riester

Helen King

Mary Klonowski

Cindy Jessie

Happy anniversary to:

Adrian and Wes Carr

Abby and Dana Hewitt

Kristen and John Lennox

Sarah and Ace Samara

Barbara and Bernie Wallace

Gina and Rick Gagliardi

Helen and Peter DelFavero

Sue and George Clancy

Mary and Jim Vitale

Cindy and Paul Redmond

Gwen and Ish Plis

Vicky and Bob Quimby

Georgine and George Burnett

Marie and Steve Duffy

Laura and Ray Kilmer

Suzanne and Crocky Nangle

Shirley and Bob Stott

Sue and Barney Mizro

Deb and John DeChick

Anne and Jesse Brosnan

Linda and Fred Hamberger

Mary and Jim Pardee

Carol and Jim Lauzon

Sarah and Keith Welch

AROUND AUBURN UPDATES NEEDED: Please let me know if a name should be removed or added to this list. Send names to Teresa Hoercher at teresahoercher@gmail.com.

Do you know someone that could use a little lift? Please contact Teresa Hoercher (THE POSTCARD PROJECT – auburnpcproject.com) and a postcard will be sent in the mail.