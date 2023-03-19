Around Auburn was a regular component of Ormie King's Legends of Auburn features, which were published weekly for 26 years until he retired in early January. The Citizen continues to publish Around Auburn every other Sunday, rotating with Legends of Auburn columns by Teresa Hoecher and Joanne O'Connor.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO:
- Happy belated 85th: Al Prosser
- Happy belated: Doris Wayne
- Ricky Brooks
- Susan Marteney
- Sandy Dekoschak Zambello
- Michael Italiano
- Missy Morrissey
- Tony Lobisco
- Pat Gucciardi
- Doug Bower
- Grace Moskov
- Sue Butera
- Carole Tomandl
- Irene WJ Mwangi
- Emily Ahearn
- Joey Lopez
- Matthew Brooks
- Michelle Bell
- Louie Proulx
- Laurie Tuto
- Ron Semple
- Jack Conway
- Amanda Edwards
- Michael Bozek
- Joan Panek
- Judy Boedicker
- Lisa Carnicelli
- John Sincebaugh
- George Mills
- Bill Saroodis
- Joanne Lawler
- Ken Kanya
- Vince Shaw
- Tom Prystal Sr.
- Bill Mead
- Jack Kulis
- Robert Fronce – Happy 85th!
- Ray Lockwood
- Elvin Dolph
- Patricia Allen
- Kris Wilkinson
- Paul DelPiano
- Maureen Harringer
- Nicholas Mizro
- Jean Shutter
- Chele Conley
- Chere Ware
- Bernie Tomasso
- Micky Musso
- John Farrelly
- Josephine “Jo” Murphy
- Jeff King
- Bill Kenny
- Renee Granato
- Ron “Mickey” Pease
- Laurie Graney
- Deacon John Tomandl
- Emily Antonacci
- Tim Lattimore
- Joe Bennett
- Barbara DelFavero
- Keith R. Welch
- Joe Pendergast
- Jim Clifford
- Maura Vasile
People are also reading…
HAPPY ANNIVERSARY TO:
- Gina and Kevin Redmond
- Deacon John and Carole Tomandl
- Marge and Jim Swartz
- Barb and Steve Bonilla
- Vivian and Bob Butera
- His Holiness Pope Francis, 10th year as successor of Saint Peter
- The Rev. Lou Vasile (March 24 ordination)
Around Auburn would love to hear from you! If you know of someone celebrating a birthday or anniversary, please send names to Teresa Hoercher at teresahoercher@gmail.com.
Do you know someone that could use a little lift? Please contact Teresa Hoercher (THE POSTCARD PROJECT – auburnpcproject.com) and a postcard will be sent in the mail.