Let's celebrate Ormie!

For so many years, Ormie King cast the spotlight on AUBURN! Now it is time to honor Ormie, our Auburn treasure! He will be celebrating a birthday on March 12 and the family would love to see the mailbox filled with letters, cards and postcards from his HUGE “Citizen” family. Please send well wishes to: Ormie King, 5 Wilbur Ave., Auburn NY 13021.