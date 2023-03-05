Around Auburn was a regular component of Ormie King's Legends of Auburn features, which were published weekly for 26 years until he retired in early January. The Citizen continues to publish Around Auburn every other Sunday, rotating with Legends of Auburn columns by Teresa Hoecher and Joanne O'Connor.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO:
- Heidi Stanton
- Karen Reilly
- Peg Lattimore
- Chris McLoughlin
- Mike Burns
- Katherine DelPiano
- Mary Brown
- Paul Horsman
- Steve Barrette
- Julie Soccio-Hawley
- Lisa Prior
- Steve Gage
- Al Prosser
- Lynne Fulton
- Nancy Stevesky
- Marg Velentino
- Paul Lattimore
- Mason Deyneka
- Jack Cunliffe Jr.
- Jay Barrette
- Marie Caliendo Marino
- Jacqueline Lombardo
- Steve Lynch
- Brittany Rabuano
- Mary Ann LaMay
- Terry Cuddy
- Samantha Carr
- Vanessa Carr
- Carrie Fulton
- Mary Borza
- John Golden
- Sarah Samara
- Jim Swartz
- Patti Shaw
- Jean Poole
- Olivia Hesse
- Ruth Parker
- Mike DiMatteo
- Jesse Brosnan
- Jo Bucien
- Angela Morgan
- Jim LaMay
- Bob Steigerwald
- Marian Cool
- Rick Feeney
- Ormie King Sr.
- Mark Passarello
- Coleen Saxton
- Jerry Secaur
- Leon Matthew
- Jack Casper
- Steve Downing
- Sarah Lopez
- Sharon Ferrar
- Faye Rhodes
- Cyndi Gilfus
- Harry Gilfus
- Pat Buckovitch
- Michele Godfrey
- Fred Mizro
- Samantha King
- Pat Vanorman
- Sue Bouley
- Anne McClary
- John Stechuchak
- Jean Schwarting
- James Robinson IV
- Cathy Burns
- Kelly Mizro Perailta
- Ann DieVietro
- Bob Brechue
- John Foster Cuddy
People are also reading…
HAPPY ANNIVERSARY TO:
- Jerry and Heidi Stanton
- Carm and Rick Gravelding
- Virginia and Nicholas Basile
- Hilary and Connor O’Toole
- Pope Francis (March 13), 266th Roman Catholic pontiff
Around Auburn would love to hear from you! If you know of someone celebrating a birthday or anniversary, please send names to Teresa Hoercher at teresahoercher@gmail.com.
Do you know someone that could use a little lift? Please contact Teresa Hoercher (THE POSTCARD PROJECT – auburnpcproject.com) and a postcard will be sent in the mail.
Auburn residents Joanne O'Connor and Teresa Hoercher produce the bi-monthly Legends of Auburn feature, carrying on the work done for 26 years by Ormie King by highlighting unique people and places in the Auburn area.
If you can, for a moment, put aside today’s football game and remind yourself that Tuesday is Valentine’s Day.
“A good neighbor is a found treasure.” What a wonderful Chinese proverb. I have been so fortunate to be the recipient of one such treasure of …
With each new year comes new beginnings! In keeping with that tradition, today will be my last article. I have enjoyed sharing stories with yo…