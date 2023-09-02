Editor's note: Around Auburn was a regular component of Ormie King's Legends of Auburn columns, which were published weekly for 26 years until he retired in early January. The Citizen continues to publish Around Auburn, now compiled by Teresa Hoercher, each month.
Happy birthday
- Mark and Matthew Deyneka
- Susi Doyle Larson
- Nancy Brahney
- Griffey Dautrich
- Sally Musso
- June Graybill
- Nicole Buchanan
- Doreen Kehoskie
- Erin Gutelius
- Marilyn DelloStritto
- Caron Kiernan
- Doug Kleiber
- Jeff Dugan
- Bill Bergan
- Daniel Beck
- Maggie Collins
- Jake Quill
- Vic Fritz
- Jim Fedeshyn
- Todd Riester
- Kathy DeJoy Genkos
- Ernesto Buschman
- Barb Lansbury
- Bub Shorr
- Will Riester
- Kevin Redmond
- Helen Miskell
- Delaney Scollan
- Norma Jean Charles
- Colin Dean
- Josh Kehoe
- Tracy Montgomery
- Lacey Netti
- Lesta Eaton
- Sam Thomas
- Cindy Tolbert
- Kevin Chalker
- Kathy MacDavitt
- Norma Donnelly
- Jackie Gibbs
- Helen Noz
- Shirley Stott
- John Durniak
- Father John Gathenya
- Janet Taylor
- Mark Malenick
- Steven Donahue
- Marion Obrien
- Mary Manuel
- Larry Garuccio
- Chris McEvoy
- Alissa Carnicelli
- Mary Gomoll
- Pat Paul
- Joe Morabito Jr.
- Gary Gagliostro
- Bill Cato
- Pat Stolarow
- Cathy Hamilton
- Chuck Medoro
- Bill Wake
- JD Pabis
- Connor Duffy
- Keith Gibb
- Kathy Roe
- Marie Sadusky
- Lorraine Kimak
- Clari Connors
- Roland Beck
- Ken Davis
- Bobbie Kukiela
- Barbara Roshick
- Helen Driscoll
- Matt Nolan
- Sandy Buchanan
- Jack Graney Jr.
- Mary Jane Bayus
- Daniel Panek
- Lynda DeOrio
- Sue Prave
- Barb Morgan
- Jen Haines
- Joe Mucedola
- Patrick Morrissey
- Pat Casler
- Tillie Bennett
- Ken Minde
- Mike Flanigan
- Bonnie DePalma
- Tony Lupo
- Maureen Timian
- Jim Maher
- Roxie Alcock
- Shanon Pritting
- Collin McLoughlin
- Erin Morrissey
- Judy Campanella
- Mike Kukiela
- Barbara Deitrick
- Trish Geer
- Tony DeCaro
- Eunice Grace
- Cindy Aikman
- Dorothy Cavanaugh
- Bill Granato
- Mike Petrosino
- Jim Plis
- Darlene Festa
- Michele Muldoon
- Janice Daum
- Megan Hutchings
- David Clifford
- Tricia Robinson
- John DeChick
- Sue Rusinko
- Jim David
- Janet Weston
- George Bauso
- Bob Butera
- Michelle Jones
- Bea OHora
- Dick Consentino
- Kathi Russell
- Joe Vasile
- Luke Boedicker
- Peggy Hicks
- Patricia Lynne Burns
- Connor Duffy
People are also reading…
Happy anniversary
- Kathy and Bill Shorey
- Sandy and John Durniak
- Maryann and Carl Anderson
- Ann and Jerry Kukella
- Michelle and Thomas Jones
- Bernie and Dolores Dec
- Ed and Linda Fagan
- Pat and Gary Lewis
- Pat and Leroy Wellington
- Lynn and Dave Curtin
- Helen and Bernie Oyer
- Mary and Steve Rand
- Pat and Leroy Wellington
- Bricky and Mike McConnell
- Cammy and Bruce Sherman
- Roxie and Joe Alcock
- Fred and Cathy Bogart
- Sue and John Rossi
- Zink and Jean LaDouce
- Linda and Arlie Howell
- Mary and Ernie DeCaro
- Marge and Frank Steigerwald
- Sue and Bob Marullo
- Terri and Joe Morabito
- Kaleigh and Vinnie Anastasi
- Karen and Jim Plis
- Beth and Terry Cuddy
- Sue and John Butera
- Carol and Bob Colbert
- Judy and Dick Boedicker
- Missie and Mike Deyneka
- Lorraine and Rick Quinn
- Kati and Jim Buck
- Donna and John Napieracz
- Michael and Anne Didio Bronsnan
- Martha and Joel Pinker
- Kari and Jim Smith
- Marilyn and Doug Bower
- Cathy and Anthony Felice
- Mary and Doug Mason
- Jane and Ed McCarthy
- Marily and Doug Bower
- Linda and Ken Kanya
Around Auburn updates needed: Please let me know if a name should be removed or added to this list. Do you know someone who could use a little lift? Please contact Teresa Hoercher (The Postcard Project, auburnpcproject.com) at teresahoercher@gmail.com and a postcard will be sent in the mail.
The Citizen continues to publish Around Auburn, part of Ormie King's Legends of Auburn columns for many years, each month. It is compiled by Teresa Hoercher, who can be reached at teresahoercher@gmail.com.