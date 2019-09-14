AUBURN — While Leslie Tinti lives close to Hoopes Park in Auburn, she had never been to the Art in the Park event held there until Saturday morning.
Tinti, who was at the vendor-packed event with family, said she was enjoying herself. She said she wanted to check out the event, adding that she didn't she realize there would be so many vendors. She noted they hadn't been at the event long, but enjoyed some cookies they had. Tenti talked about what she thought the appeal of the event was.
"I think probably the vendors, just supporting local people with their businesses, and it's a nice day, and it's a nice way to come see what people living in our community have to offer," she said.
Tents with all manner of arts, crafts and other items, from stone to soaps and lotions, were lined up at different parts of the park. Food trucks and other activities were also around while music could be heard.
Dave Witter had a tent at the park, with crowds of people coming by to see Witter's wooden shelves, cars, clocks and more. Witter said he has has been at the art event a few times in the past, and business had been good that morning.
Two event attendees, Astella Murphy and Ellen Harper, complimented Witter on his work, and Harper bought a small shelf. Harper said her father had done woodworking and she was drawn to such items. She added that she was surprised by the number of vendors at the event, and Murphy said she enjoyed her time there as well.
"There's a lot of creative people here," Murphy said.
Kasha Fletcher and Kim Bunce, art teachers at Auburn Junior High School and Auburn High School, respectively, shared a tent for Fletcher's knitting and crocheting business and Bunce's pottery business. Nearby were some of Bunce's students, doing face painting for children.
Tiffany Kline could be seen doing painting activities with children at a tent for the Finger Lakes Classical Academy, which hopes to open a physical location by fall 2020. Moments such as children playing by a foundation could also be seen at the park as well.
Deb Tomushunas was busy creating art work for the fourth annual Jake Harding Memorial Plein Air Paint Out, a juried event in which competitors painted in the outdoors. She would occasional look over intently at the spot in front of her, as her piece was of a spot with steps she was close to.
She admitted that she was nervous, as she had less than two hours at that point to finish her piece, and it normally takes her months to finish a painting rather than hours. Being out in the park was a "a treat for me," Tomushunas said. She praised the setting.
"I think the art and the vendors, it's a nice combination of events," Tomushunas said.