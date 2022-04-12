Arts and crafts retailer moving into Auburn Plaza

Two years after losing its last major arts and crafts retailer, Auburn will land another one.

Michaels will open a store in Auburn Plaza on Grant Avenue later this year, said Adam Wachs of the plaza's owner, Auburn Associates.

The arts and crafts chain will open in the 24,000-square-foot space vacated by Bed Bath & Beyond in February after 18 years there.

Wachs told The Citizen renovation of the space will begin as soon as next week so Michaels can open by the end of the summer.

"It's another incredibly exciting addition," he said. "It will be a really great day for Auburn and for Cayuga County."

Headquartered in Texas, Michaels has about 1,250 stores in America and Canada. That includes several former A.C. Moore stores that were closed by the fellow arts and crafts chain in early 2020 and acquired by Michaels. The A.C. Moore store in Auburn Plaza was not one of them, which left the area without a major arts and crafts retailer. Jo-Ann Fabric and Craft in Fingerlakes Mall closed in 2015.

Wachs believes Michaels was aware of that opportunity in the market when the chain approached Auburn Associates about opening in the plaza.

"They've been eager to enter for a bit," he said. "A lot of retailers are very hot and aggressive toward the Auburn marketplace."

Wachs also believes it was "a blessing in disguise" that Michaels didn't acquire the A.C. Moore store in the plaza. That allowed supermarket chain Aldi to move there from Aurelius in February 2021.

With the addition of Michaels, Auburn Plaza will be back to about 99% occupancy, Wachs said. Spectrum opened a store there in July 2020, and the LZ Army Navy Store reopened last summer after a 2019 fire at its previous location. The plaza has also added retail chains Five Below and Harbor Freight in recent years.

"We're very excited about the long-term vision for the plaza," Wachs said. "Michaels certainly adds to that."

