Two months after a motor vehicle accident that led to a local man's death, the Auburn Police Department is still investigating it, Chief Shawn Butler said Wednesday.
Auburn native Peter Restey, 62, died as a result of the single-vehicle accident, which took place at 2:23 a.m. Tuesday, June 4, on Osborne Street near Elizabeth Street in Auburn. Restey was admitted to Upstate University Hospital with injuries that included broken ribs and two collapsed lungs, according to a post he made on his Facebook page, and passed away there June 10.
Butler said APD's investigation into the accident has included interviews with Restey on the night of the accident, as well as several others. The department is also currently working with the New York State Police crime lab to process evidence, Butler added. He could not provide further comment on the investigation, nor estimate a time frame for its conclusion.
Additionally, Butler said APD has not released any information on the accident or the investigation because the department doesn't believe public awareness would "develop anything more than we already know." As the accident took place late at night, with limited pedestrian traffic and witnesses, APD has already spoken with everyone it needs to, Butler said.
Still, public interest in the cause of Restey's death has been high due to his stature. A longtime music technician who toured with Black Sabbath, Manowar, Judas Priest and several other bands, Restey was well-known in both the Auburn area and the greater heavy metal community. His Facebook page contains several tributes from friends and musical peers.
But Restey was beloved for more than the names on his resume. He was remembered for his humor and generosity by friend Trish Watkins, who first met Restey in Auburn through her late brother, Kevin Hare, when she was 10. Even after all his world tours, Watkins said, Restey still went out of his way to volunteer his services at the annual music benefit she promotes, Trishstock.
"The world lost one of the good ones," said Watkins, who now lives in North Carolina. "He had a heart of gold, that guy. Always humble and remembered his roots."
Darrell Chism, of Montezuma, said he and Restey shared a room almost every night of a late-'80s European tour with Manowar. Restey was an engineer, Chism said, and helped him get a job with the Auburn-based metal band loading gear and equipment. The two later got jobs with Deep Purple, Chism said, and regularly kept in touch over the years.
"Sometimes he could wind you up and make you so damn mad, telling you a story and making you believe it," Chism said. "He was a fun guy to know."