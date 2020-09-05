As business resumes in downtown Auburn, so will parking enforcement

AUBURN — After months of little parking enforcement in downtown Auburn, the city plans to return to its usual practice.
City Manager Jeff Dygert said at Thursday night's Auburn City Council meeting that downtown parking enforcement has been minimal over the past five months due to the COVID-19 pandemic and "us trying to really open things up for downtown businesses."
The day targeted for the city to start normal parking enforcement again for metered parking on downtown streets and parking lots is Sept. 15.
In recent weeks, Dygert said, the city has noticed the use of downtown parking spots is "practically back to normal at this point. A lot of activity downtown."
He added that the city has begun to issue warning tickets downtown to inform people parking enforcement will begin again.
City Clerk Chuck Mason said Friday that whether people realized it or not, the city was doing everything it could to encourage activity downtown and continue orderly parking.
"The city has taken a proactive approach during COVID-19 and worked with the downtown businesses in basically relaxing strict parking enforcement during the COVID months. However, as more and more businesses reopen, we're finding that people are back into utilizing parking in the downtown area on a higher volume level," Mason said. "The need for enforcement has returned, so the city wants to give the public and the downtown businesses notice that mid-September we will kind of resume where things were at pre-COVID. It will be a play it by ear thing, I'm sure, as we move forward over the next several months with the ebbs and flow of the COVID-19 pandemic."
