As business resumes in downtown Auburn, so will parking enforcement

"The city has taken a proactive approach during COVID-19 and worked with the downtown businesses in basically relaxing strict parking enforcement during the COVID months. However, as more and more businesses reopen, we're finding that people are back into utilizing parking in the downtown area on a higher volume level," Mason said. "The need for enforcement has returned, so the city wants to give the public and the downtown businesses notice that mid-September we will kind of resume where things were at pre-COVID. It will be a play it by ear thing, I'm sure, as we move forward over the next several months with the ebbs and flow of the COVID-19 pandemic."