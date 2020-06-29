As Cayuga County Health Department ends daily COVID-19 updates, one new case reported

There are eight people, including the child, who are in mandatory isolation due to a positive test. One patient is hospitalized. Another 29 people are in mandatory quarantine because they had contact with a positive case.

The number of discharges stands at 108. A discharge occurs when a positive case is released from mandatory isolation.

Two COVID-19 deaths have been reported in Cayuga County.

Even though Auburn is the most populous municipality in the county, only 28 of the cases are city residents. Most of the cases (89) live outside of Auburn. The health department hasn't provided updated town-level data, but Genoa and Scipio were among the towns with the most cases. One case is an out-of-state resident who tested positive for COVID-19 while in Cayuga County.

Most of the people who have tested positive for COVID-19 are under age 40. Counting the new case, there are 67 people under age 40 who have been infected with the virus. The highest number of cases are among people in their 20s (28) and 30s (27).

There have been 17 cases in the 40-49 age group and 17 more in their 50s. Ten people in their 60s have contracted, while five cases have been reported in the 70-79 age group. Two people over the age of 80 have tested positive for COVID-19.

Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.