As CNY prepares to reopen, Cayuga County aims to meet COVID-19 testing target

When Gov. Andrew Cuomo visited Syracuse last week to outline the 12-point plan for reopening regional economies, he emphasized the role of COVID-19 testing as some businesses prepare to resume operations in mid-May.
The goal set by Cuomo — 30 tests for every 1,000 people, or 3% of the population, in a month — is based on a recommendation from Dr. Deborah Birx, who chairs the White House Coronavirus Task Force.
New York state surpassed that mark in April, with 36 tests for every 1,000 people. There were 706,504 New Yorkers tested for COVID-19 last month.
But Cayuga County, like other rural counties in New York, has a long way to go to reach that benchmark.
Since testing began in March, 1,037 county residents have been tested for COVID-19. A bulk of those tests — 708, according to The Citizen's analysis — were done in April. That's nine tests for every 1,000 county residents, far below the goal recommended by Birx.
Cayuga County faced challenges with testing during the early stages of the coronavirus outbreak in New York. Cayuga County Legislature Chairwoman Aileen McNabb-Coleman and Kathleen Cuddy, the county's public health director, held a press conference to highlight what was needed to increase testing in the county. With limited personal protective equipment and swabs available, not every symptomatic person could be tested.
For weeks, the county followed federal and state guidelines regarding who should be tested for COVID-19. Priority was given to health care workers, first responders and critically ill patients. Cuomo recently announced that essential workers in numerous industries would be added to the group prioritized for testing.
One of the points in Cuomo's reopening plan is requiring regions to adopt a testing regimen that "prioritizes symptomatic persons and individuals who came into contact with a known COVID-positive person, and conducts frequent tests of frontline and essential workers." There is also a mandate that regions have "an appropriate number of testing sites to accommodate its population." The sites must be advertised so people know where to get tested.
During Cuomo's presentation in Syracuse, he displayed a map showing where the COVID-19 testing sites are located in central New York. There were about 10 locations identified in Cayuga County. Several of those sites are pharmacies. The governor issued an executive order allowing independent pharmacies to be COVID-19 test sites.
The increased availability of sites in Cayuga County could help boost its COVID-19 testing numbers. The county health department does perform tests, but several residents have gone to other counties to be tested for COVID-19.
As of April 29, 180 Cayuga County residents were tested in Tompkins County. There wasn't data available from Onondaga County, but Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon told The Citizen last month that "hundreds" of Cayuga County residents were tested at centers in Syracuse.
The regional testing regimens will complement the statewide push to perform at least 40,000 tests per day. The state is testing nearly 30,000 people a day.
"The whole thing with keeping that infection rate down," Cuomo said, "is find a person early who is infected, let them know it and then trace and then isolate."
Cuddy wrote in an email to The Citizen that she believes the 3% testing goal is attainable. But they will need personal protective equipment for staff and swabs to perform the tests. Lab capacity is also needed to analyze the specimens in a timely manner, she added. She noted that "consistent criteria" is needed regarding who should be tested.
There was a discussion about testing at a Cayuga County Board of Health meeting last week. Nancy Purdy, the associate compliance officer at the Cayuga County Health Department, also mentioned the lack of personal protective equipment. There are potential alternatives being considered, including stalls that could protect nurses when collecting specimens for COVID-19 tests.
State and local officials agree that testing will be important when regions begin the phased reopenings in mid-May. While stay-at-home orders and non-essential business closures will remain in effect for other parts of the state, central New York is one region that will likely reopen later this month.
Cuddy urged the public to continue following other guidelines, such as staying home if you're sick, social distancing and wearing face coverings in public. But testing, she said, is the essential component.
"From a public health perspective, the more we can quickly identify and isolate people who test positive for COVID-19, the better we can contain the spread of the virus," Cuddy said.
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.
