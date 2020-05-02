As CNY prepares to reopen, Cayuga County aims to meet COVID-19 testing target

For weeks, the county followed federal and state guidelines regarding who should be tested for COVID-19. Priority was given to health care workers, first responders and critically ill patients. Cuomo recently announced that essential workers in numerous industries would be added to the group prioritized for testing.

One of the points in Cuomo's reopening plan is requiring regions to adopt a testing regimen that "prioritizes symptomatic persons and individuals who came into contact with a known COVID-positive person, and conducts frequent tests of frontline and essential workers." There is also a mandate that regions have "an appropriate number of testing sites to accommodate its population." The sites must be advertised so people know where to get tested.

During Cuomo's presentation in Syracuse, he displayed a map showing where the COVID-19 testing sites are located in central New York. There were about 10 locations identified in Cayuga County. Several of those sites are pharmacies. The governor issued an executive order allowing independent pharmacies to be COVID-19 test sites.

The increased availability of sites in Cayuga County could help boost its COVID-19 testing numbers. The county health department does perform tests, but several residents have gone to other counties to be tested for COVID-19.