As COVID-19 cases decline, Cayuga County clears schools to resume in-person classes

For the fifth day in a row, the number of active cases and people in mandatory quarantine also declined. There are 859 active cases, down from 900 on Monday and 1,095 five days ago. According to the latest tally, there are 6,454 quarantined residents, down from 6,782 one day ago and a high of 8,054 on Jan. 7.

Even though there are positive developments, the negative effects of the virus are still being observed in the community. There are 40 COVID-19 patients in Auburn Community Hospital. Two nursing home residents, both of whom were women in their 80s, died of COVID-19.

The nursing home where the deaths occurred wasn't disclosed by the health department, but there is an outbreak at The Commons on St. Anthony in Auburn. According to the state's COVID-19 tracker, there have been 36 COVID-related deaths at the nursing home.

Cayuga County has 60 COVID-related deaths since the pandemic began in March 2020. Thirty-six of the deaths have been reported in January, the deadliest month of the health crisis.

The county's confirmed case total is up to 3,991. So far, there have been 3,072 people discharged from mandatory isolation. These are individuals who tested positive for the virus but were released from isolation after being symptom- and fever-free.

