As COVID-19 cases decline, Cayuga County clears schools to resume in-person classes

With Cayuga County experiencing a decline in new COVID-19 cases, in-person classes could resume beginning next week.
Cayuga County Legislature Chairwoman Aileen McNabb-Coleman said Wednesday she will not issue a recommendation to continue postponing in-person classes. Earlier this month, McNabb-Coleman and Kathleen Cuddy, the county's public health director, asked local school districts to delay in-person classes for at least two weeks.
"Based on the latest information provided by Director Cuddy, it is clear we are experiencing a decline in the number of positive COVID-19 cases in our community ... Beginning on Tuesday, January 19, 2021, Cayuga County districts may resume in-person learning as part of districts' models, where applicable."
While McNabb-Coleman cleared schools to reopen for in-person classes, she urged districts to continue following precautionary guidelines, such as maintaining social distancing and wearing masks.
Cayuga County's new daily case admissions have been below 100 for five consecutive days. On Tuesday, there were 67 new cases admitted into mandatory isolation — 64 in the community and three in local correctional facilities. There are 80 cases awaiting admission, which are individuals who tested positive for the virus but haven't been contacted to be placed into isolation.
For the fifth day in a row, the number of active cases and people in mandatory quarantine also declined. There are 859 active cases, down from 900 on Monday and 1,095 five days ago. According to the latest tally, there are 6,454 quarantined residents, down from 6,782 one day ago and a high of 8,054 on Jan. 7.
Even though there are positive developments, the negative effects of the virus are still being observed in the community. There are 40 COVID-19 patients in Auburn Community Hospital. Two nursing home residents, both of whom were women in their 80s, died of COVID-19.
The nursing home where the deaths occurred wasn't disclosed by the health department, but there is an outbreak at The Commons on St. Anthony in Auburn. According to the state's COVID-19 tracker, there have been 36 COVID-related deaths at the nursing home.
Cayuga County has 60 COVID-related deaths since the pandemic began in March 2020. Thirty-six of the deaths have been reported in January, the deadliest month of the health crisis.
The county's confirmed case total is up to 3,991. So far, there have been 3,072 people discharged from mandatory isolation. These are individuals who tested positive for the virus but were released from isolation after being symptom- and fever-free.
