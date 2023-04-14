Because COVID-19 will soon no longer be considered a public health emergency, the Cayuga County Health Department is encouraging the public to get their primary vaccine and booster doses while they are still being offered for free.

The health department announced Friday that it will stop offering free vaccines after the federal emergency and public health emergency declarations for COVID-19 expire on May 11.

The health department is planning to host a final vaccine clinic from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Friday, April 21, at the Fingerlakes Mall, 1579 Clark St. Road, Aurelius.

The clinic will be offering the Moderna bivalent booster as well as first, second, and booster doses of Novavax.

Vaccines being offered include:

• Bivalent booster dose of Moderna – approved for individuals 6 and older

• First dose of Novavax – for those 12 years and older

• Second dose of Novavax – for those 12 years and older

• Booster dose of Novavax – for people 18 years and older.

Appointments are recommended and can be made at the health department's website by clicking the COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic button. The Cayuga Community Health Network (315-252-4212) is available to assist individuals with finding clinics and making appointments.

The clinic will be held in the Event Center on the backside of the mall near the movie theaters, and entrance to this clinic is from the outside of the mall. There will not be admittance to the clinic from inside the mall. Visitors should park in the back of the mall and enter through the Event Center doors.

Anyone entering the clinic must be wearing a mask and should bring an insurance card and vaccine card if they have one.

The health department encourages people to check with their health insurance provider for vaccine coverage. Local pharmacies and some health care provider offices will continue to offer COVID-19 vaccines. The department said it will continue to monitor the availability of vaccines and will make any necessary changes to offerings in the future.

The availability of the vaccine is not limited to just the health department. Individuals are encouraged to work with local pharmacies, federally qualified health centers, and health care providers to get an appointment. Parents looking for the COVID-19 vaccine for children under 5 years of age should contact their child’s pediatrician or local pharmacy.

Even though COVID-19 is officially fading as an emergency situation, the health department said that the public still has a responsibility to continue to try to prevent the spread of illness.

Prevention tips include:

• Get vaccinated and stay up-to-date with a booster for COVID.

• Stay home from work, school or gatherings when sick.

• Cough or sneeze into your elbow, not your hands.

• Wash hands frequently and thoroughly.

• Clean and disinfect frequently used objects, surfaces, and spaces.

• Seek health care when necessary.