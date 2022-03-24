As family in Ukraine faces war, Cayuga County woman grateful for support

Anna Danyluk knew Ukrainian roots run deep in Cayuga County.

About 2.3% of its population has Ukrainian heritage, more than any other county in New York. For Danyluk, of Weedsport, it was her parents who came here from Ukraine after World War II.

Even with that heritage in mind, though, Danyluk has been surprised, and heartened, by the support her faraway community has shown to Ukraine during its invasion by Russia.

"It's hard not to be emotional about it," she told The Citizen on Tuesday. "I think this has been very profound, and hit every person who knows how important freedom is."

That support continues this weekend with events that include a luncheon at First Presbyterian Church in Auburn and a concert at Moondog's Lounge downtown. SS. Peter & Paul Ukrainian Catholic Church in Auburn and others are also collecting donations to support the country's people, and some local businesses are offering customers ways of donating as well. (Click here for a full list.)

Donations will support people like Halya Kudrynska, Danyluk's cousin. Living in western Ukraine with her sons and other family, near the city of Ternopil, Kudrynska hasn't seen the worst of the country's war with Russia like eastern cities Kharkiv and Mariupol. But air raid sirens have become such a regular occurrence over the past month that she and her family have taken to sleeping in their day clothes. Their mattresses have been moved to a root cellar beneath Kudrynska's home because they were rushing down there to the blare of the sirens so often, Danyluk said.

"It's so alarming for the younger children when they hear the sirens," she said. "The first few times I called (Kudrynska), I had a hard time. I was crying. She's being more strong."

Kudrynska's sons and other men in her family are on security detail in their community, Danyluk continued. They check people coming into the area to make sure they're not Russian saboteurs. If the war comes to Ternopil the men will be called upon to fight, so they can't leave the country. Kudrynska and the women in the family can leave, Danyluk explained, but they won't.

"'If we leave, who will cook for them?'" Danyluk recalled her cousin telling her that afternoon. "They're very family-oriented there."

Danyluk's parents, Fedor and Justina Okal, arrived in New York City by boat from Germany, where they met and married in a refugee camp. Upon arriving in America, they settled in Auburn because Fedor had a relative there. He didn't tell her much else about his life before America, she said. When she asked, he'd get emotional and respond, "I hope to God you never need to know."

The Okals were among a midcentury wave of Ukrainian immigrants to Auburn that followed waves in the 1880s and 1920s. Many settled in the northwest part of the city, near SS. Peter & Paul, where Danyluk is a member. One thing her father did tell her about his life before America gave her some idea why he and other Ukrainians gravitated to the Auburn community.

"He loved this little town," she said. "He told us it reminded him of where he grew up."

Danyluk has been to Ukraine three times, first to see her grandmother when the country was still part of the Soviet Union. The paperwork required to make the trip was staggering, she said. But she's grateful she went, both because her grandmother passed away shortly afterward and because her parents were never able to see their families in Ukraine again. She still has many cousins there, but Kudrynska and another, Jerry Okal, are the ones with whom Danyluk is closest. Okal lives half an hour from the city of Lviv, and could hear the missile attack on its airport days ago.

While trying to keep in touch with Kudrynska and Okal, Danyluk has been getting calls from friends and even people she hasn't seen in years about the war in Ukraine. They've asked about her family there, and voiced their support for her and the country. As a substitute teacher in the Port Byron Central School District, Danyluk believes that show of support sends an important message.

"A thing that just doesn't leave me, as a teacher with children, is that they're watching us," she said. "It's so important for us to know the children are watching how their parents handle this."

Lake Life Editor David Wilcox can be reached at (315) 282-2245 or david.wilcox@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @drwilcox.

If you go WHAT: Humanitarian Aid for the Ukraine musical benefit featuring music by The Light, Moe Bauso and The Lunch Ladies WHEN: 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, March 27 WHERE: Moondog's Lounge, 24 State St., Auburn COST: Admission $10 per seat; supports Ukraine relief INFO: Visit linktr.ee/razomforukraine NOTE: For a full list of local events and donation opportunities supporting Ukraine, see link below

