The months-long state of emergency declaration that has been in place for Lake Ontario and Little Sodus Bay in Cayuga County has been lifted, according to the sheriff's office.
The decision to end the state of emergency is due to declining Lake Ontario and Little Sodus Bay water levels. The International Joint Commission, which oversees shared boundary waters between the U.S. and Canada, reports lake levels are now at 247.41 feet.
At its peak, the lake was over 249 feet. Tens of thousands of sandbags were deployed along Cayuga County's portion of the shoreline to protect against flooding.
With the state of emergency lifted, local government officials also decided to end the no-wake order that was in place for vessels within 500 feet of the shoreline.
Boaters are advised that there are still high water levels for this time of year. They should watch for floating debris and hazardous conditions, the sheriff's office said.