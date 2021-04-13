As opioids drive overdose deaths, Cayuga County eyes task force

"We've learned a lot over the course of the study," Bizzari said. "It's led us to really understand what we have to do to make help more accessible and scientific, meeting people where they are."

Still, Bizzari acknowledged that drug abuse and addiction, and overdose deaths in particular, continue to be a "frightening" problem in Cayuga County. Using the data and resources of the HEALing Communities Study, the task force would address that problem by regularly assembling stakeholders and people on the frontlines for informed conversation and action, he said.

Bizzari presented the task force Monday to the county Legislature's Health & Human Services committee, and said he's starting to recruit members. One of their early challenges would be the COVID-19 pandemic and its effect on drug abuse and addiction. The county's Community Mental Health Center has been "slammed" with new patients, Bizzari said, and drug use is rising as a result of the stress of the past year. For people in recovery, the loss of support groups and the absence of drug testing during in-person visits have all but removed the accountability that keeps them from using again.

"Part of recovery is being around people and talking," Bizzari said. "The desperation, the isolation, the fear drives a lot of strange things for people."

