As opioids drive overdose deaths, Cayuga County eyes task force

When Cayuga County Coroner Dr. Adam Duckett broke down the area's 24 overdose deaths last year by the drugs that were involved, he expected to see heroin at the top of the list.
It wasn't. In fact, Duckett told The Citizen Monday, more of those 24 people had cocaine in their systems than the opioid at the forefront of the local drug epidemic of the last decade.
But the reason for that is another drug, one that was also in the systems of most of the people who fatally overdosed after using cocaine or heroin in Cayuga County last year: fentanyl.
According to Duckett's data, 18 of the 24 overdose deaths last year involved fentanyl. Eight involved cocaine, six involved heroin, five involved benzodiazepines, two involved molly and two involved the tranquilizer xylazine. Most involved two or more drugs, but fentanyl was the sole cause of two. All but one involving heroin also involved fentanyl, and all eight involving cocaine also involved fentanyl.
"A lot of drugs that aren't heroin now have fentanyl," Duckett said. "Heroin was the first thing, but now they're mixing it with everything. That's the scary part."
An opioid similar to morphine but up to 100 times as powerful, fentanyl is being mixed with more drugs to make them more potent, Duckett said. That's why he's urging people to carry Narcan, the nasal spray that can reverse opioid overdoses. Even if they don't use heroin, the spray might be the only thing that can save their lives if there's fentanyl in the other drugs they're using.
The spread of fentanyl also leads Duckett to believe that Cayuga County might benefit from refocusing its fight against drug abuse and addiction.
That fight has focused on opioids in recent years, with medications like Suboxone proving a powerful weapon. But cocaine and molly users have no such medications. And as his data from last year shows, fentanyl can make those drugs similarly deadly. So Duckett believes focusing on addiction as a whole, and abstinence when possible, might be more productive than focusing on a single drug.
One place where that could be discussed is a new overdose task force in Cayuga County. Ray Bizzari, the county's director of community services, told The Citizen the task force would be a continuation of the work of the HEALing Communities Study, a multi-year, multi-state opioid research study funded by the National Institute of Health. Columbia University is the county's research partner in the study.
"We've learned a lot over the course of the study," Bizzari said. "It's led us to really understand what we have to do to make help more accessible and scientific, meeting people where they are."
"With the disease we have, we can't just put everything on pause."
Still, Bizzari acknowledged that drug abuse and addiction, and overdose deaths in particular, continue to be a "frightening" problem in Cayuga County. Using the data and resources of the HEALing Communities Study, the task force would address that problem by regularly assembling stakeholders and people on the frontlines for informed conversation and action, he said.
Bizzari presented the task force Monday to the county Legislature's Health & Human Services committee, and said he's starting to recruit members. One of their early challenges would be the COVID-19 pandemic and its effect on drug abuse and addiction. The county's Community Mental Health Center has been "slammed" with new patients, Bizzari said, and drug use is rising as a result of the stress of the past year. For people in recovery, the loss of support groups and the absence of drug testing during in-person visits have all but removed the accountability that keeps them from using again.
"Part of recovery is being around people and talking," Bizzari said. "The desperation, the isolation, the fear drives a lot of strange things for people."
Lake Life Editor David Wilcox can be reached at (315) 282-2245 or david.wilcox@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @drwilcox.