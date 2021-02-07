As Port Byron apartments buyer seeks funds, tenants say conditions worsening

Hot water was unavailable for three days last week, Sanchez continued. New igniters were installed on the tank, taking care of that problem, but she believes repairing the heat would cost Housing Management Resources significantly more. Technicians have told her for months that they're working on it, or that it should be fixed, but her room is still 50 degrees every morning.

In January, Sanchez sent a petition directly to the Massachusetts company, saying she and other seniors are freezing there. She would have collected more signatures if some tenants weren't afraid of retribution, she said. Regardless, there was no response. If nothing else, she'd like to see Housing Management Resources provide heaters to the tenants. They should also be reimbursed, Sanchez said, as they're paying for the heat they haven't received since October. But she doesn't expect the company to do anything about even that basic violation of its rental agreement.

"They don't want any part of anything here," Sanchez said. "Meanwhile, we're suffering here."