As Port Byron apartments buyer seeks funds, tenants say conditions worsening

A Rochester developer hopes 2021 is the year it receives the state funding it needs to move forward on plans to replace an apartment complex in Port Byron.
But the tenants of the complex may be even more hopeful, as they accuse its current owner of neglecting them and their housing in anticipation of its sale.
The developer, DePaul Properties, is under contract to purchase Church Street Apartments in the Cayuga County village from current owner Housing Management Resources of Quincy, Massachusetts. The developer would then build a new 69-unit apartment complex in front of the current 39-unit one on the 27 Church St. property, a former Port Byron school building.
DePaul Vice President Gillian Conde told The Citizen that the tenants of the apartments would be able to move to the new complex when it's completed. The remaining 30 units would provide affordable and supportive housing to seniors and people with mental health issues. The old complex would then be demolished, as would the former gym and auditorium at 29 Church St. That property is being foreclosed upon by the county due to tax debt, but the Legislature has authorized its sale to DePaul. The developer would add recreation areas, including a dog park, where the buildings stood.
The purchase of both properties, however, is contingent on DePaul's receipt of funding from New York state's affordable housing agency, Homes and Community Renewal.
The developer submitted its application for the agency's yearly Supportive Housing Opportunity Program awards in December, Conde said, and hopes it will be named a winner in May. If not, DePaul will use the agency's feedback to make its application more competitive in next year's awards, just as it did this year after missing out on last year's awards. Between that experience, as well as DePaul's successful track record of similar housing projects in Rochester and the Mohawk Valley, Conde is confident in its chances of receiving the funding it needs to add Port Byron to the list.
"We just think there's a lot to offer," she said. "It's exciting to bring some new housing to this end of the county."
As a nonprofit, Conde stressed, the developer cannot move forward on the village apartment project until it has secured the Supportive Housing Opportunity Program award. The project will cost roughly $26 million, which includes the acquisition of the properties, construction, demolition and assuming the debts of the current owners. DePaul has already secured $25,000 per year — for five years, with rollover potential — for each of the new complex's 30 supportive housing units from the Empire State Supportive Housing Initiative. The developer hopes the combination of that, tax credits and the Supportive Housing Opportunity Program award comes out to about $15 million, leaving it with about $11 million to fund privately through future rental income.
Other hurdles to the project, such as site plan approval from the village and an environmental review of the properties, have been cleared. So the award is all that stands in the way of a project that has attracted the overwhelming support of local officials.
Cayuga County Director of Community Services Ray Bizzari told The Citizen that DePaul's complex will not only address the need for affordable housing in the northern part of the county, it could help his office extend services there. The developer plans to provide staff to link tenants to health, housing and other services, Conde said, as well as transportation to take them to appointments. The county is interested in adding a satellite office to provide clinical services to tenants and others in need in the area, Bizzari said.
DePaul has also designed its supportive units with their future tenants in mind, Conde said, such as additional lighting and mobility support for seniors. Port Byron Mayor Ron Wilson told The Citizen he believes that and the availability of services at the new complex will entice some of the area's seniors to move in, making their houses available to new residents. The replacement of the blighted former school buildings with modern ones — which take visual inspiration from a former train station nearby — is another reason Wilson and the village hope the project comes to fruition.
But perhaps the biggest supporters of DePaul's project are the current tenants of Church Street Apartments.
At a public hearing that was held as part of the site plan approval process, Wilson said, some tenants asked if they could sign up to be the first to move to the new complex. That's because they've been experiencing problems at their apartments that range from inadequate heat and hot water to black mold and gas drier machines that pose a fire hazard because they aren't properly cleaned.
Wilson and two tenants who spoke with The Citizen believe those problems are the result of current owner Housing Management Resources washing its hands of the property.
"I think they feel that since DePaul is going to buy it, why should they put more money into the place?" Wilson said.
One of the tenants, Melody Sanchez, has lived in the west wing at Church Street Apartments for almost two years. Conditions there began to worsen until this fall, when the heat all but stopped working. Every morning it's 50 degrees in her and her daughter's rooms, she said. It takes running two electric heaters all day, often tripping her fuses, to reach 68 degrees, the temperature required by state law. Another resident, age 94, uses her stove to heat her apartment, setting off fire alarms. Yet another, age 88, won't leave her bed because she's so cold.
Hot water was unavailable for three days last week, Sanchez continued. New igniters were installed on the tank, taking care of that problem, but she believes repairing the heat would cost Housing Management Resources significantly more. Technicians have told her for months that they're working on it, or that it should be fixed, but her room is still 50 degrees every morning.
In January, Sanchez sent a petition directly to the Massachusetts company, saying she and other seniors are freezing there. She would have collected more signatures if some tenants weren't afraid of retribution, she said. Regardless, there was no response. If nothing else, she'd like to see Housing Management Resources provide heaters to the tenants. They should also be reimbursed, Sanchez said, as they're paying for the heat they haven't received since October. But she doesn't expect the company to do anything about even that basic violation of its rental agreement.
"They don't want any part of anything here," Sanchez said. "Meanwhile, we're suffering here."
After a fire in the laundry room in January, Wilson said the village's fire marshal and code enforcement officer had to contact Housing Management Resources to fix the driers. A tenant of the apartments who asked not to be identified said the gas machines were not swept or cleaned, making them combustible. The same tenant claimed the complex has black mold that the company has not addressed.
Ryan Hanrahan, a regional manager with Housing Management Resources, told The Citizen that any issues at Church Street Apartments have been addressed "as soon as we were made aware" of them. He added that he was unaware of any mold issues, and if the heating is still inadequate, he will follow up with the apartments' site manager to fix it.
As they continue to wait for that, some tenants of the apartment have contacted DePaul, Conde said. They can't wait for the developer to take ownership of the property, and she can't either.
"We want to bring (the apartments) up to today's standards," she said, "and create beautiful apartments to take people into the future."
