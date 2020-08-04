As schools make reopening plans, Cayuga County resumes immunization clinics

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As schools make plans to reopen in a variety of ways, the Cayuga County Health Department said it is "shifting gears" and has resumed offering immunization clinics.

New York state mandates that children be in compliance with school immunizations. Children entering or attending school, including summer school, distance learning, virtual, blended or in-person schooling, must comply with state Department of Health requirements.

The health department said that its current priority is providing immunizations for school-aged children. Appointments are required by calling the health department at (315) 253-1560.

The department's immunization program announcement follows its decision last month to stop conducting drive-thru coronavirus testing clinics "for the foreseeable future."

The department said on July 23 that it would resume COVID-19 testing "should the need arise" and advised people in need of testing to check with their health care provider or go to a local urgent care center.

