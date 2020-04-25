As spring events loom, Cayuga County-area schools want more state COVID-19 guidance

If this can't be done, he said, technology will be used for a remote graduation.

The Auburn Enlarged City School District is eyeing some safe ways to hold events while maintaining social distance. Superintendent Jeff Pirozzolo said the district first needs to find out if kids will be able to return to the schools halls next month, but they are looking at a virtual athletic award evening and a virtual scholarship night.

"You only have one senior year, you only have one graduation, you only have one senior prom, and I understand that," he said. "My heart goes out to these children, but keeping everybody safe and healthy is always our main goal and is what we have to focus on right now, but what is it that we can do, maybe, to bring something to them?"

While Pirozzolo said he hopes students can have a traditional graduation at Holland Stadium, he's not sure everything will return to that level of normalcy by the end of June. If the state starts to open back up again the district could host a livestreamed event where all of the graduates would be spread out at the stadium field with no spectators. He noted if he had to currently make a decision on how to tackle the event, he'd hold a virtual graduation with prerecorded speeches.