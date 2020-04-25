As spring events loom, Cayuga County-area schools want more state COVID-19 guidance

Proms, sports banquets, scholarship dinners and graduations are major events in a senior's academic experience. But with statewide school closures extending until at least mid-May due to the coronavirus pandemic, districts are awaiting state guidance before making decisions on how they will be handling those festivities.
All nine school districts within the Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES were shuttered in March after the Cayuga County declared a state of emergency. That closure has since been folded into a statewide order and pushed back to May 15 to continue social distancing.
Union Springs Superintendent Jarett Powers said all planning and logistical choices for events are "in a holding pattern" as school districts wait for word from the state, Gov. Andrew Cuomo and the Cayuga County Department of Health. The district will plan accordingly once it gains a firm understanding from those entities on what will be permitted and how to safely operate the events, he told The Citizen in an email.
"We understand the importance of celebrating our students and their tremendous accomplishments, and we want to be able to provide our students with meaningful experiences that afford them both the opportunity for reflection and celebration," he said. "However, our ability to do so in a traditional way may be impacted by guidance from the state."
At one of his daily COVID-19 public briefings this week, Cuomo said he expected to provide an update on school closures by the end of next week.
While Union Springs officials remain optimistic the school year can end on a positive note, Powers said, "the decisions regarding social gatherings are not up to the school district to make at this point."
Skaneateles High School Principal Gregory Santoro said diplomas for graduation have already been ordered, but plans for that ceremony, prom and other events are up in the air. He said the district wants people to be safe and he feels for the students.
"They're not in school, they're not getting the personal interaction which we are big on. These events, they're big to them, they're big to everybody, because we all work hard to make sure they happen," Santoro said. "Now with this unknown environment, we don't know if we're going to go back into those wonderful hallways, we don't know if we can have a prom, we don't know if we can have that. That's hard, that's frustrating."
Moravia Central School District Superintendent John Birmingham said that while no decisions on late school year events have been solidified, the district is exploring and prepping for all scenarios. He said the district is preparing for the possibility of holding events if campus can open back up in mid-May, but it's also reviewing how the events could be handled if students can't return.
Those options include postponing or holding them remotely. Occasions that could be postponed into the fall include the prom, the high school's musical and the eighth grade's trip to Washington, Birmingham told The Citizen in an email.
"One major priority for all of us is to focus on the senior class and provide them with the best experiences possible given the realities of the current pandemic - they deserve to be recognized for all of their hard work and accomplishments over their careers!" Birmingham said.
He added the district will make final determinations on its next moves when "we have heard officially of our return date" and of social distancing requirements from the health department and state officials.
All Port Byron Central School District events are canceled, with the possible exception of graduation, Superintendent Neil O'Brien said. He said he feels the cancellations are necessary due to the "social distancing that will still need to occur and the practicality in dealing with contractual issues" with restaurants, travel agencies and more for the events. He said the district wants to hold a prom in the fall and still hold a Washington trip for eighth-grade students, but those won't be confirmed until the district has "a clear direction for the future."
"My dream is an outdoor graduation using the entirety of the field. 70 or so blankets will be spread out, one for each family," O'Brien told The Citizen in an email. "We will have a large stage and have a 'normal' graduation. I would go from blanket to blanket to hand out the diplomas. Spectators can be on the perimeter of the stadium six feet part."
If this can't be done, he said, technology will be used for a remote graduation.
The Auburn Enlarged City School District is eyeing some safe ways to hold events while maintaining social distance. Superintendent Jeff Pirozzolo said the district first needs to find out if kids will be able to return to the schools halls next month, but they are looking at a virtual athletic award evening and a virtual scholarship night.
"You only have one senior year, you only have one graduation, you only have one senior prom, and I understand that," he said. "My heart goes out to these children, but keeping everybody safe and healthy is always our main goal and is what we have to focus on right now, but what is it that we can do, maybe, to bring something to them?"
While Pirozzolo said he hopes students can have a traditional graduation at Holland Stadium, he's not sure everything will return to that level of normalcy by the end of June. If the state starts to open back up again the district could host a livestreamed event where all of the graduates would be spread out at the stadium field with no spectators. He noted if he had to currently make a decision on how to tackle the event, he'd hold a virtual graduation with prerecorded speeches.
Once the district knows if the buildings can be open before the school year ends, he said, they would need to see what restrictions would be lifted and then proceed from there. He added that one of the issues with holding a physical ceremony would be handling the crowd, saying "every parent and every family is going to want to go see their child graduate," which could create a potential social distancing issue.
"We've got to put a lot of factors into place when we figure it out," Pirozzolo said.
Staff writer Kelly Rocheleau can be reached at (315) 282-2243 or kelly.rocheleau@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @KellyRocheleau.
