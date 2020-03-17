As state ban takes effect, Auburn-area businesses face uncertain future

Stillman is hopeful the state will provide some sort of relief or extension on the sales tax. And like many, she's waiting to see what forms of assistance the government may provide to people and businesses as life effectively grinds to a halt during the pandemic. But she understands that she can't just stop paying people like R&M, she said, because they have bills to pay, too.

"It's a domino effect for everyone," she said. "I have sales tax money for the 20th, but then I won't have money to pay my vendors or my lease."

At Moondog's, that domino effect will hit a few people, Stillman said. She has four employees she can't pay. Tuesday, before she spoke to The Citizen, she had to send away her beer and liquor vendors with no business. And then there are the musicians. While many who perform at Moondog's and elsewhere in Auburn have day jobs, many others rely on the money they make from regular gigs, Stillman said.

Stillman said she hopes that when downtown Auburn is fully open for business again, it celebrates with an event like the music festival for Art Wenzel that packed the streets in 2016.