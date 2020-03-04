As state brings SUNY students home, Wells College's Italy program still on

Wells College's study-abroad program in Italy will continue as the coronavirus outbreak hits the country, though the institution housing the program is temporarily closing.
Wells, a private college based in Aurora, for years has held its program in the central Italian city of Florence. A total of 173 students, who all hail from different colleges, were in Wells' program at Lorenzo de' Medici — The Italian International Institute. Wells President Jonathan Gibralter previously said the study abroad program generates about 18% of the college's operating budget.
The Italian government announced all schools and universities in the country will be closed from Thursday until March 15, and that includes the institute that houses the Wells program.
Italy is one of several countries that have reported respiratory illness cases caused by the coronavirus recently found in China, which has spread across the world. Italy alone has reported over 2,000 cases. That has prompted some American colleges and universities to suspend study-abroad programs in that country and bring students home. On Wednesday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said State University of New York and City University of New York students will be recalled from Italy and four other countries.
When asked Wednesday for an update on Wells' program in Italy, college spokesman Christopher Pollock said the plan is to continue operating, but the school is also providing options for students who want to leave or who do not want to come to the institute.
Pollock said students are now able to enroll in distance learning, which would involve taking courses through an online system from the institute. Students have until March 13 to decide and those courses would start March 23. Students wouldn't have to leave Italy to take distance learning; they could take courses from their apartments in Florence.
Pollock said students who decide to return to the U.S. will work with the travel agency Wells used to bring them to Florence. In some cases, students have decided to return to the U.S. as a personal decision, while others have left Italy because their home colleges have mandated it. Students who do return are being directed under Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines to self-quarantine for 14 days.
Wells officials are aware of 14 coronavirus cases in the Tuscany region, which includes Florence, and no deaths there. No cases have involved Wells students or staff. Most of the cases are concentrated in Italy's northern regions, which is one of the reasons why Wells' program continues to operate.
"We want to do what's best for our students' safety, but also so that they can participate in the experience they had signed up to do," Pollock said.
The college has communicated every day with the students in the program and their families. Also, it has been working closely with the institute's leadership, which has been communicating with local Italian authorities.
