As state brings SUNY students home, Wells College's Italy program still on

When asked Wednesday for an update on Wells' program in Italy, college spokesman Christopher Pollock said the plan is to continue operating, but the school is also providing options for students who want to leave or who do not want to come to the institute.

Pollock said students are now able to enroll in distance learning, which would involve taking courses through an online system from the institute. Students have until March 13 to decide and those courses would start March 23. Students wouldn't have to leave Italy to take distance learning; they could take courses from their apartments in Florence.

Pollock said students who decide to return to the U.S. will work with the travel agency Wells used to bring them to Florence. In some cases, students have decided to return to the U.S. as a personal decision, while others have left Italy because their home colleges have mandated it. Students who do return are being directed under Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines to self-quarantine for 14 days.

Wells officials are aware of 14 coronavirus cases in the Tuscany region, which includes Florence, and no deaths there. No cases have involved Wells students or staff. Most of the cases are concentrated in Italy's northern regions, which is one of the reasons why Wells' program continues to operate.