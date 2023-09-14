AUBURN — Roger Conner wanted to fight in the Vietnam War, but was rejected. That's why he'll be volunteering this weekend at a tribute to those who did serve.

Conner and other volunteers gathered for orientation Wednesday evening at Casey Park, where The Wall That Heals will be on display through Sunday afternoon. The traveling three-quarters-scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial honors the more than 3 million Americans who served in the armed forces during the war, and bears the names of the 58,281 men and women who died during it. The memorial was originally scheduled to come to Falcon Park, but was moved to nearby Casey Park in a last-minute change.

Conner told The Citizen he signed up for the U.S. Air Force so he could serve in the war, but didn't pass the physical.

"I was refused for service, and I owe it to whoever served in my place," said Conner, who drove 20 miles to volunteer at the traveling memorial.

Eric Nobel, who is retired from 22 years of service in the U.S. Army and Navy, also attended the volunteer orientation on Wednesday.

"I'm just here to support and show respect to those who served in Vietnam," he said.

Kent Rice of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund, which runs the wall, told The Citizen shortly after the orientation started that he counted 114 volunteers.

In front of the mobile education center that accompanies The Wall That Heals, memorial fund employee Cathy Miller assured volunteers that she would not be quizzing them after the hour-long orientation. She shared what made Vietnam different from previous wars, as well as items displayed at the education center. She told the volunteers it's important to honor those who served in the war.

"We, like so many, believe we all have two death dates: the day you die and the day you are forgotten. And it is one of your missions to make sure our Vietnam veterans never experience their second death," she said.

Members of Boy Scout Troop 58, of Fleming, were also at the orientation. Fred Norton, assistant scoutmaster for the troop and veteran of Operation Desert Storm, said he felt those in the Vietnam War were mistreated upon their return, as the war was unpopular among many Americans at the time.

"These veterans deserve all the respect in the world. On the wall or not on the wall, they all deserve their respect. They weren't given their respect when they came home," he said.

Matthew Norton, 14, Fred's son and a member of the troop, said he wanted to volunteer to talk to veterans who fought in the war and to "help out in the community."

The memorial previously visited Cayuga County in 1999, at Emerson Park in Owasco, and in 2017, at Dana L. West Junior-Senior High School in Port Byron. Admission is free and open to the public.

