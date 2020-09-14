Assembly to hold hearing on COVID-19 impact on substance use

As the COVID-19 pandemic hits the six-month mark, the New York State Assembly will hear testimony on how it has affected people with substance use disorders.
Alcoholism and Drug Abuse Committee Chair Linda Rosenthal and Health Committee Chair Richard Gottfried will hear the testimony at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 15, at nyassembly.gov/av/live.
Afterward, the committees will look for ways to alleviate the effects of the pandemic on people with substance use disorders, according to a media release.
Experts, treatment providers, advocates and individuals say the pandemic has been especially difficult for people with substance use disorders. The combination of stress, lack of access to recovery services, isolation and unemployment has exacerbated their substance use or raised the likelihood of them relapsing. Additionally, the National Institute of Drug Abuse has said that people with substance use disorders are at increased risk of health complications from COVID-19 due to the effects of substances on the immune system, as well as one's respiratory and pulmonary health.
Cayuga County has been no exception to the problem. In August, Coroner Adam Duckett told The Citizen that there were 15 drug overdose deaths to that point this year compared to 14 in all of 2019. Along with the Auburn Police Department and Cayuga County Sheriff's Office, he encourages those with substance use disorders to consider the following resources:
• Nick’s Ride 4 Friends. Addiction peer services. Contact Joel at (315) 246-6485 for more information.
• Confidential Help for Alcohol and Drugs (CHAD). Addiction services. Taking new patients, also able to conduct video visits and telephone visits: (315) 253-9786.
• Syracuse Recovery Services (SRS). Addiction services. Taking new patients and also able to conduct video and telephone visits: (315) 282-5351.
• East Hill Medical Center. Providing primary care services, including Adult Medicine, Pediatrics, and Behavioral Health. Taking new patients and offering video and telephone visits: (315) 253-8477.
• Cayuga Counseling Services. Behavior Health Services. Taking new patients, also able to do video and telephone visits: (315) 253-9795.
• Cayuga County Mental Health, Behavior Health Services. Taking new patients and also offering video and telephone visits: (315) 253-0341.
• Learn to be a first responder in an opiate overdose emergency. Become Narcan trained online and receive free Narcan at cayugacounty.us/narcan.
"With the disease we have, we can't just put everything on pause."
