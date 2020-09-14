Assembly to hold hearing on COVID-19 impact on substance use

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As the COVID-19 pandemic hits the six-month mark, the New York State Assembly will hear testimony on how it has affected people with substance use disorders.

Alcoholism and Drug Abuse Committee Chair Linda Rosenthal and Health Committee Chair Richard Gottfried will hear the testimony at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 15, at nyassembly.gov/av/live.

Afterward, the committees will look for ways to alleviate the effects of the pandemic on people with substance use disorders, according to a media release.

Experts, treatment providers, advocates and individuals say the pandemic has been especially difficult for people with substance use disorders. The combination of stress, lack of access to recovery services, isolation and unemployment has exacerbated their substance use or raised the likelihood of them relapsing. Additionally, the National Institute of Drug Abuse has said that people with substance use disorders are at increased risk of health complications from COVID-19 due to the effects of substances on the immune system, as well as one's respiratory and pulmonary health.