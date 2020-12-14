Assemblyman Gary Finch still hospitalized with COVID-19: 'This takes so much out of you'

He praised the staff at Upstate University Hospital for their care, while also responding to comments made by Cayuga County Legislator Andy Dennison about Kathleen Cuddy, the county's public health director. Dennison, who has a YouTube channel, recently published a video in which he calls Cuddy a "bitch," ridicules people who wear masks and criticizes other COVID-19 guidelines.

Finch read about the comments while in his hospital bed. He felt he had to respond and "wanted to do something for (Cuddy)" to let her know that he appreciates her work during the pandemic. He wrote a column that was published in Sunday's edition of The Citizen.

"It's just so foreign to me that someone would conduct themselves that way," he said of Dennison's remarks. "What kind of person is he? It's just outrageous."

In his column, he urged readers to wear a mask and take precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19. In his interview with The Citizen on Monday, he asked the public to avoid holiday gatherings with individuals from other households.

"I honestly believe the best Christmas present you can give is (isolating) for the holidays so that you can be with your family for the rest of your life," he said.

Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

