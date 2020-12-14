Assemblyman Gary Finch still hospitalized with COVID-19: 'This takes so much out of you'

Assemblyman Gary Finch remains hospitalized with COVID-19, but he's hoping to be released sometime this week.
It has been nearly two weeks since Finch tested positive for the virus. He was admitted to Auburn Community Hospital on Dec. 3 and transferred to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse.
In a phone interview Monday, Finch told The Citizen that he believed his condition was improving on Sunday — the same day he took his final dose of an antibody cocktail that's been used to treat other high-risk patients hospitalized with mild or moderate symptoms. He is considered a high-risk patient because of his age (76) and his health. He revealed to The Citizen that he's been receiving dialysis treatments.
But on Sunday night, Finch said he developed a cough and vomited. He was told by doctors and nurses that it's part of the coronavirus's unpredictability.
"You can get this and the disease goes along at one level," he said, "and then it makes a sudden change."
Otherwise, Finch is optimistic about his bout with COVID-19. Despite the apparent setback, he believes he could be released from the hospital later this week. He's eager to see his wife, Marcia, who also tested positive for the virus. She has isolated at their home.
He praised the staff at Upstate University Hospital for their care, while also responding to comments made by Cayuga County Legislator Andy Dennison about Kathleen Cuddy, the county's public health director. Dennison, who has a YouTube channel, recently published a video in which he calls Cuddy a "bitch," ridicules people who wear masks and criticizes other COVID-19 guidelines.
Finch read about the comments while in his hospital bed. He felt he had to respond and "wanted to do something for (Cuddy)" to let her know that he appreciates her work during the pandemic. He wrote a column that was published in Sunday's edition of The Citizen.
"It's just so foreign to me that someone would conduct themselves that way," he said of Dennison's remarks. "What kind of person is he? It's just outrageous."
In his column, he urged readers to wear a mask and take precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19. In his interview with The Citizen on Monday, he asked the public to avoid holiday gatherings with individuals from other households.
"I honestly believe the best Christmas present you can give is (isolating) for the holidays so that you can be with your family for the rest of your life," he said.
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.
