Assistance sought in fight against invasive tree-killer in Owasco Lake watershed

Environmental advocates are seeking help in efforts to slow the spread of an invasive pest that attacks hemlock trees.

The eastern hemlock tree is an important tree species in New York forests because they shade and cool streams and hold soil in place on slopes. The trees are threatened by the hemlock woolly adelgid, which causes a very high hemlock tree mortality rate and is well established in the region, including the Owasco Lake watershed.

The Owasco Watershed Lake Association said that insecticide treatments can help stop the spread of the insect and are hoping to hear from property owners willing to get involved.

OWLA said in a news release that a one-time opportunity is available to save at least the hemlocks critical to the water quality in streams and in Owasco Lake and are asking property owners who have ravines populated with hemlocks to call (315) 704-5510.

At the same time, volunteers are being sought to survey for HWA in the region either on their own in trails and parks, or by attending a training workshop to learn how to find a good scouting location.

The public is asked to survey for HWA on your time, by hiking on local trails, visiting local parks, or even walking their dog while looking for and reporting HWA presence or absence.

And those who want to learn from experts directly will have the opportunity to visit a natural area with experts who will teach how to identify HWA and find it.

Signing up for the survey can be done online and questions should be directed by email to gallo@hws.edu.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0