Asymptomatic COVID-19 testing clinic to be held at Cayuga Community College

Cayuga County officials announced that a new location has been established for COVID-19 testing clinics, and a clinic has been scheduled for this week.

According to a news release from Cayuga County Emergency Services, an rapid-result clinic for people who are not experiencing symptoms is set for noon to 3 p.m. Thursday, June 10, at Cayuga Community College, 197 Franklin St., Auburn. The clinic will be held in the cafeteria, and visitors are asked to use the cafeteria entrance.

People are asked to prepare to wait at the site for up to 30 minutes for their results. Participants must wear face masks and observe social distancing. Visitors are asked to park in the lot and follow the signs. There is no residency requirement for the clinic, but people must have an appointment to participate.

Appointments can be made by visiting cayugacounty.us/health, and clicking the button titled "COVID-19 clinics." Participants must include their legal name, email address, home address, phone number and insurance information. If the policy is under another person's name, the news release said, that's person's legal name and date of birth will be required. If someone doesn't have insurance, write "no insurance" in every required field.