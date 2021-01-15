Asymptomatic COVID-19 testing in Cayuga County also open to non-county residents

COVID-19 testing clinics in Cayuga County next week are for people who are not experiencing symptoms of the virus and are also open to non-county residents.

The Cayuga County Emergency Management Office announced Friday that rapid-result clinics will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 19; Thursday, Jan. 21; and Saturday, Jan. 23, at Emerson Park Pavilion, 6843 E. Lake Road, Owasco.

An appointment is required but Cayuga County residency is not. People should be prepared to wait on site for up to 30 minutes to get their results. Masks and social distancing will be enforced. Attendees are asked to park in lot, not in the circle in front of the pavilion, and follow posted signs.

To schedule an appointment, go to cayugacounty.us/health and click on "COVID-19 Clinics." When making the appointment, you must provide your legal name, email address, home address, phone number and insurance information. If the insurance policy is in someone else's name, you should provide their name and date of birth. If you don't have insurance, write "no insurance" in the relevant fields.