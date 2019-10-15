AUBURN — A question from a concerned resident about the North Division Street bridge project highlighted the differences between the mayoral and city council candidates at a forum Tuesday night.
The attendee asked why the $6.5 million project is taking so long. He claimed there has been no work there for six weeks and he's "never run across anything so pathetic as this." There have been different estimates offered for when the project will be completed.
In August, Bill Lupien — the city's engineer — projected that it would be finished sometime in September. He noted, however, that it could be delayed due to railroad improvements near the new bridge.
The incumbent city councilors, Democrats Dia Carabajal and Jimmy Giannettino, blamed the railroad portion of the project for the delays. Giannettino explained that a judge ruled the state was responsible for infrastructure upgrades, but that decision was handed down five months after a hearing.
The project isn't limited to the bridge, he added. The water infrastructure, railroad and changes to the traffic pattern are part of the reconstruction.
"I understand your frustration," Giannettino said. "But city staff has been very diligent in keeping the public updated."
Carabajal's opinion is that the long-term gain will outweigh the short-term pain. She acknowledged that it's inconvenient for residents in that part of the city, including her mother who lives on Belmont Avenue. But the project, she said, will improve the city's west end.
"It's a real, real bonus for us to have this improved infrastructure," Carabajal said. "It's going to be a project well worth waiting for."
But the challengers questioned aspects of the project that are affecting residents and whether a clear plan was developed.
Adam Miller, a Republican, said he has to go through the area of the North Division Street bridge and has concerns with the project's impact. He believes there has been "a lack of communication and education between our city government and the citizens."
Fellow Republican Timothy Locastro agreed. "It sounds to me like they didn't have their ducks in a line before they took the bridge down," he said.
Justin Burchard, a Libertarian running for city council, views the project as a fire hazard because he believes it would lead to increased response times for fire crews.
"I don't think we were prepared to start that project before we started breaking ground," he said.
The mayoral candidates faced questions about closing the city's landfill. Earlier this year, city officials revealed that the landfill has under two years left before it reaches capacity. There are plans to install solar panels at the landfill.
An attendee asked the candidates how the landfill's closure will affect residents. Auburn Mayor Michael Quill, a Democrat seeking a fourth four-year term, doesn't believe residents will see any changes.
"Trash will still be picked up," he said. "The recyclables will still be picked up. We've run out of space at our city landfill. We have to do something and it's very, very very costly to build another."
Tim Lattimore, the Republican nominee for mayor, contends that the air space over the landfill wasn't utilized properly and is concerned that the solar panels may pierce the landfill. He thinks the city should maintain a site for garbage instead of shipping it elsewhere.
"I would like to see the landfill to continue," he said.
Brett Tracy II, the Libertarian candidate for mayor, has liability concerns and risks with building a solar farm on top of the landfill. But he also criticized the city's "trash tax" hike that affected homeowners.
The city, Tracy said, started taxing per unit instead of per dwelling. He said that affected low-income residents because landlords — he's the president of the Cayuga County Landlords Association — had to pass the costs down to their tenants.
"I think we need to make better decisions going forward," he said.
The forum at the Auburn High School Library was sponsored by Auburn/Cayuga NAACP, Central New York National Organization for Women and Indivisible Cayuga. About 70 people attended the forum.
There were lighter questions earlier in the forum from Girl Scouts who attended and asked the candidates about issues that affect them. One of the first questions was about how to improve city parks and playgrounds.
Quill highlighted what the city has already done to improve some parks, including Casey and Clifford parks. He noted that a bulk of the work, especially at Casey Park, was done by volunteers. They also sought input from the community about what they felt was needed to improve the parks.
"I think it's a great template that we used for Casey Park and Clifford Park," he said.
Lattimore recalled growing up in Auburn and there were "a lot of things to do," he said, adding: "Hopefully, under my leadership, we can restore that."
Tracy said he would create a new position, director of parks and recreation, to create programs, summer camps and develop other ideas to draw children to city parks.
Early voting begins Saturday, Oct. 26 for the 2019 local elections. The nine-day early voting period concludes Sunday, Nov. 3. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 5.