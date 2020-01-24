At Hot Stove dinner, Auburn Doubledays hope for future beyond 2020

McKeon has a connection to central New York. After enlisting in the Air Force, he played for and coached a baseball team at Sampson Air Force Base in Seneca County. He remembers playing games in cities across the region, including Auburn.

As the guest speaker, McKeon shared stories from his playing and managerial careers. He cracked jokes, but also revealed his core values. He wanted to make his parents proud — a goal that motivated him throughout his life. As a baseball player, he dreamt of being in Yankee Stadium for the World Series.

When he led the Marlins to the title in 2003, they defeated the New York Yankees. The Marlins won the series in six games, with Game 6 being played at Yankee Stadium.

McKeon said it was the most unselfish team he managed.

"They played for the name on the front of the shirt, not the name on the back of the shirt," he said.

It was the most recent World Series winners who drew the interest of the Hot Stove crowd. During a question-and-answer session, Estevez and McKeon were asked about the Nationals' World Series run. One question focused on the former Doubledays players — Anthony Rendon, Victor Robles and Juan Soto — who came up through the Nationals' minor league system and played pivotal roles in the championship run.