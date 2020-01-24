At Hot Stove dinner, Auburn Doubledays hope for future beyond 2020

AUBURN — With two members of the World Series champion Washington Nationals' front office in attendance, there was a lot to celebrate at the Doubledays' annual Hot Stove dinner Friday night.
But there was also an acknowledgment of the threat to minor league baseball in Auburn. The Doubledays are one of 42 teams that could lose their affiliation if a Major League Baseball proposal is adopted.
Auburn City Manager Jeff Dygert, who also serves as president of Auburn Community Baseball, told the crowd at the Hilton Garden Inn that he had conversations Friday with Minor League Baseball and New York-Penn League officials. There was no new information to share on the status of negotiations between MLB and Minor League Baseball.
MLB and MiLB are negotiating a new professional baseball agreement, which dictates the relationship between the big league clubs and the minor league system. The current agreement expires in September, and MLB wants to radically restructure the minor leagues.
"We are working to try to make this work out," Dygert said.
The Hot Stove featured two guest speakers: JJ Estevez, manager of minor league operations for the Nationals, and "Trader" Jack McKeon, a senior adviser to Nationals general manager Mike Rizzo. McKeon is a longtime manager and front office executive. As a manager, he led the Miami Marlins to a World Series championship in 2003. He twice won the National League manager of the year award.
McKeon has a connection to central New York. After enlisting in the Air Force, he played for and coached a baseball team at Sampson Air Force Base in Seneca County. He remembers playing games in cities across the region, including Auburn.
As the guest speaker, McKeon shared stories from his playing and managerial careers. He cracked jokes, but also revealed his core values. He wanted to make his parents proud — a goal that motivated him throughout his life. As a baseball player, he dreamt of being in Yankee Stadium for the World Series.
When he led the Marlins to the title in 2003, they defeated the New York Yankees. The Marlins won the series in six games, with Game 6 being played at Yankee Stadium.
McKeon said it was the most unselfish team he managed.
"They played for the name on the front of the shirt, not the name on the back of the shirt," he said.
It was the most recent World Series winners who drew the interest of the Hot Stove crowd. During a question-and-answer session, Estevez and McKeon were asked about the Nationals' World Series run. One question focused on the former Doubledays players — Anthony Rendon, Victor Robles and Juan Soto — who came up through the Nationals' minor league system and played pivotal roles in the championship run.
Estevez said that he saw Robles and Soto move up the ranks. He praised both players, especially Soto. The Nationals' left fielder, he continued, is a "special player."
"I've never seen a player like that," Estevez added.
The future of the Doubledays and other minor league teams was on the minds of many in the room, including the guest speakers. Before becoming a major league manager and executive, McKeon was a minor league skipper.
McKeon is hopeful there will be a resolution that ensures professional baseball remains in Auburn.
"I know all you people here are so interested in your minor league team," he said. "I know how much it means to a community to have minor league baseball. I'm quite sure that they're going to straighten this problem out."
