Two injured as fire tears through Cayuga County home

Two people were reportedly taken to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse, one with burns to the face, after a home went up in flames Wednesday afternoon in the Town of Victory.

The call for a fully involved fire at a home trailer at 12956 Timerson Road came in at 4:38 p.m., Cayuga County 911 dispatchers said.

The home, between Route 104 to the north and Maroney Road on the south, is in the Red Creek Fire District. Emergency responders were notified that two explosions had been heard in the fire, and that those were likely from oxygen tanks.

Dispatchers said two people were brought to the upstate facility in Syracuse. A male was reported to have suffered burns to his face, but all of the occupants were said to have made it outside.

An additional ambulance was later called to the scene from Fair Haven to stand by at the scene and to have someone evaluated for possible heat exhaustion.

Fire departments from Victory, Fair Haven, Conquest and others were dispatched to assist Red Creek with the firefighting effort and eventual overhaul of the scene.

Most of the blaze was extinguished by 5:04 p.m., dispatchers said, and firefighters remained on the scene checking for hot spots.

Fire departments with Victory, Oswego and Hannibal were at the scene, in addition to CIMVAC Ambulance and Lakeshore Volunteer Ambulance.

