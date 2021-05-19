At least two people injured in reported assault in downtown Auburn

Nearly 20 police cruisers and two ambulances converged in downtown Auburn Wednesday evening after a reported assault with injuries.

Authorities were gathered in and around the Loop Road parking lot of a business complex containing All-American Mart and other shops.

Emergency radio traffic indicated that as many as three people had been injured in the incident. One was reported to have been taken by ambulance to a Syracuse hospital and another to Auburn Community Hospital.

Curious onlookers gathered in the area of Loop Road and North Street, as well as Market Street Park near the Auburn Police Department.

In addition to multiple APD units and Cayuga County Sheriff's Office deputies, at least five state troopers responded to the scene.

Details were not available Wednesday night.

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 6 Sad 1 Angry 2