Attendance dips at NY state parks in Cayuga County

New York state reported record-setting attendance in its parks last year, but the sites operating in Cayuga County all experienced decreases from 2020 levels.

The declines at Fair Haven Beach State Park in Sterling, Fillmore Glen State Park in Moravia and Long Point State Park in Ledyard were actually the norm for most state parks in 2021. The statewide increase of 427,000 visits, up to an all-time high of 78.4 million, was fueled by a jump of more than 3 million visits to Niagara Falls State Park, where an estimated 9 million visits took place last year.

The state park that draws the most visits in Cayuga County, Fair Haven, attracted 231,762 visits in 2021, considerably lower than the 290,498 reported the year before. It's also down from pre-COVID pandemic level of 294,544 in 2019.

Fillmore Glen had the smallest attendance decline in 2021, dropping from 112,731 visits to 112,345. Both of those years were slightly larger than the 111,272 reported in 2019.

Long Point, after experiencing a large spike of 75,225 visits in 2020, dropped down to 59,312 in 2021. That's better than the 2019 figure of 50,201.

"From Niagara Falls to Montauk Point, our State Parks and Historic Sites are a treasure that every New Yorker should be able to enjoy," Gov. Kathy Hochul said in a press release. "During the pandemic, parks and public spaces have become more important than ever — providing New Yorkers with safe and enjoyable outdoor spaces for gatherings and recreation."

The New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation operates more than 250 parks, historic sites, recreational trails, golf courses, boat launches and other attractions.

