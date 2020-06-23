Auburn 18-year-old gets jail time, youthful offender status for rape

As a result of comments Piedmont made in the report, Fandrich asked him whether he committed the crime he already pleaded to.

"Yes, I did," he said and confirmed again after Fandrich asked if there was any question about his guilt.

Fandrich allowed the sentencing to go forward with the original plea bargain promising Piedmont a three-year prison sentence with a shock camp order and two years of parole. He will also be required to pay $100 in restitution for the drug money and a $50 DNA testing fee.

• A Liverpool man who was held in Cayuga County Jail since March 3 was sentenced Tuesday after pleading guilty in February to two felonies.

Jerrard Hoey, 41, of 114 Dorando Way, attempted to have sexual intercourse with a minor May 17 at or near the town of Brutus. He also admitted to sending a picture of a penis to someone he believed would send it to a minor.

The person he thought was younger than 15 years old was actually an undercover member of the New York State Police.