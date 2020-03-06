Auburn A.C. Moore store closure expected in two weeks

The Auburn A.C. Moore location will be closing later this month, and it won't be reopening as a Michaels store.
When A.C. Moore announced its plans in November to close its 145 stores nationwide, there was potential for a changeover from the one arts and crafts chain to the other at up to 40 locations, but the companies had not yet determined which sites would rebrand.
On Friday, the manager at the Auburn A.C. Moore store on Grant Avenue said the staff there has learned that Michaels decided not to take over that location.
In addition, a March 21 closing date for the store has been tentatively set as a liquidation sale that's been happening for several weeks winds down.
The Auburn location employs about 30 people, said Amanda Day, the store's manager, and most of them have stayed with the company since the closure announcement on Nov. 25.
Day praised the store's workers, many of whom have been with company for several years. She thanked the community for its support, especially the regular customers who have become like family for the staff.
Day also had a request for employers who might see an Auburn A.C. Moore worker applying for a job: "Hire my staff," she said. "They are great people."
A.C. Moore opened in the Auburn Plaza in 2007, taking over 22,000 square feet that had previously been occupied by Advance Auto Parts and Ace Hardware stores.
Michael Wachs, of Auburn Plaza owner Auburn Associates, said Friday that a replacement for A.C. Moore has yet to be found.
"They had a great 13-year run. Like many in the community, we're sorry to see this come to an end," he said. "That said, the location they've occupied is a tremendous location. Although we have nothing to announce, we're hopeful that given the strength of this location and the Auburn Plaza, that a great retailer will take the baton from A.C. Moore."
The first A.C. Moore store opened in New Jersey in 1985, according to the company's website. There are several A.C. Moore locations in New York, including two other stores near Rochester and Syracuse. Michaels has regional stores in Syracuse, Fairmount, Ithaca and Canandaigua.