Auburn A.C. Moore store closure expected in two weeks

The Auburn A.C. Moore location will be closing later this month, and it won't be reopening as a Michaels store.

When A.C. Moore announced its plans in November to close its 145 stores nationwide, there was potential for a changeover from the one arts and crafts chain to the other at up to 40 locations, but the companies had not yet determined which sites would rebrand.

On Friday, the manager at the Auburn A.C. Moore store on Grant Avenue said the staff there has learned that Michaels decided not to take over that location.

In addition, a March 21 closing date for the store has been tentatively set as a liquidation sale that's been happening for several weeks winds down.

The Auburn location employs about 30 people, said Amanda Day, the store's manager, and most of them have stayed with the company since the closure announcement on Nov. 25.

Day praised the store's workers, many of whom have been with company for several years. She thanked the community for its support, especially the regular customers who have become like family for the staff.