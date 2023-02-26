The Auburn Police Department is looking to add to its existing drone program.

The city government is accepting bids for unmanned aerial system public safety drones for the APD. Auburn City Manager Jeff Dygert said during an Auburn City Councill meeting Feb. 23 bids are due back March 10.

Auburn Deputy Police Chief Roger Anthony told The Citizen Friday that the city recently put out a bid request for drones. The department seeks to acquire a package of four drones, two smaller drones and two mid-sized units. While Anthony praised the drone the department already possesses, saying it can handle different weather conditions and is mainly used for purposes such as reconnaissance and surveillance, he noted these new machines would be smaller and lighter and could be utilized in "tighter areas, like within buildings and rooms."

"There are a lot of tactical advantages that this one has over the other one," he said.

In September 2020, the council approved a resolution to accept a $66,900 bid from FLIR Maritime US for a FLIR R-70 drone for the APD. Since obtaining that drone, the APD has been asked to use the machine on behalf of different city departments, for purposes such as taking pictures of city events or snapping photos of fires. Multiple Auburn officers are now certified to operate drones.

Anthony said the new drones would be paid for by with money seized from criminal activities. These asset forfeitures are largely from drug-related cases the department has conducted with the DEA. Eventually the funds are forfeited or waived by the owner and are "divided up amongst the agencies that took part in the investigation on the onset," he previously said. Asset forfeiture money has specific guidelines on what it can be spent on.