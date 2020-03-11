Auburn accepting public comment on Bradford Street playground plans

The Auburn city government is accepting public comment on plans for the Bradford Street playground.

The Auburn Office of Planning and Economic Development will accept comments on a proposed landscape design plan and new play equipment until April 1, according to a news release. Bradford Park is on the corner of Bradford and Howard streets. The plans are available at AuburnNY.gov/Bradford.

Improvements to be made include removing old playground equipment, installing new equipment and replacing park fencing. Other upgrades include the replacement of broken or unsafe equipment and to "install new pathways and sidewalks meeting ADA standards, and park landscaping," the news release said.

The work on the park is part of Auburn's 2016 Parks Master Plan, which plans park investments and maintenance. Members of the Bradford Street neighborhood gave feedback on two remodel designs at a meeting in May 2019.

Comments can be turned in through email to Senior Planner Renée Jensen at rjensen@auburnny.gov, and written comments can be submitted by mail or dropped off at Memorial City Hall, office of planning, second floor, 24 South St., Auburn 13021

