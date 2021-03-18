Auburn adopts police reform plan; Cayuga County vote set for next week

The final draft of the plan includes support of continued training with focuses on de-escalation techniques, diversity and racial bias training and making a framework for continued community outreach.

Assistant Corporation Counsel Nate Garland said he believes there were "four fairly in-depth and very thoughtful pieces of public comment" during the two-week period, which were added to the plan "without any sort of edits for content." Following the council's approval, the plan will be sent along to Albany.

"Perhaps it's just one man's opinion, but I think we went above and beyond what the minimum requirements were, and the plan, I believe, reflects that," Garland said.

Councilor Jimmy Giannettino praised the plan and everyone involved, adding that the APD"s leadership was reaching out to community groups long before the executive order arrived.