Auburn adopts police reform plan; Cayuga County vote set for next week

The Auburn City Council adopted the Auburn Police Department's state-mandated reform plan on Thursday, and the Cayuga County Legislature held a special meeting to discuss a similar plan proposed for the sheriff's office.
The plans are required to be filed with the state under an executive order from Gov. Andrew Cuomo last summer ordering all police departments to work with their residents on reform plans following the eruption of social justice protests across the nation. The APD and Cayuga County Sheriff's Office have worked together with community stakeholders over the past several months to form their respective plans.
Stakeholder subgroups in this process included panels that evaluated police structure and training, community relations and crime prevention, and alternatives to police response and procedural justice. Several public forums were held to gain public feedback.
The APD plan's first draft was presented to council last month, and a two-week public comment period allowed residents to give feedback ahead of final adoption during the council's regular meeting Thursday.
All present council members approved the final draft. Councilor Timothy Locastro was not present.
The council resolution adopting what's called the City of Auburn Collaborative on Police and Community Relations Plan, available through the city's website, stated "the Auburn City Council believes that collaborative process under which the Plan was developed was in and of itself invaluable in providing a further opportunity for community input and for strengthening dialogue between the Auburn Police Department and members of the public."
The resolution highlighted planned APD changes in the plan, including the creation of dedicated policing policy website page, disseminating a monthly report on use of force incidents every month, and a pledge to annually turn a report in to the mayor and the council that would include a review of the plan and identifying any need for alterations.
The council resolution also pointed to "the continued commitment to transparency via the compilation and dissemination of relevant community and policing data and sharing the same though the publication of the annual Community Survey and bi-annual employee satisfaction survey."
The final draft of the plan includes support of continued training with focuses on de-escalation techniques, diversity and racial bias training and making a framework for continued community outreach.
Assistant Corporation Counsel Nate Garland said he believes there were "four fairly in-depth and very thoughtful pieces of public comment" during the two-week period, which were added to the plan "without any sort of edits for content." Following the council's approval, the plan will be sent along to Albany.
"Perhaps it's just one man's opinion, but I think we went above and beyond what the minimum requirements were, and the plan, I believe, reflects that," Garland said.
Councilor Jimmy Giannettino praised the plan and everyone involved, adding that the APD"s leadership was reaching out to community groups long before the executive order arrived.
"I view it as a plan that is built in trust. It's rooted in common sense, I feel that's important. Often times police departments are overly scrutinized. This community isn't doing that, because they trust this police department, and they trust this police department because of the actions of the rank and file of Auburn Police Department on a regular basis," he said. "I don't care how long I serve in this body, this will be one of the things I'm most most proud of."
Similar sentiments came from Cayuga County legislators during a special meeting held Thursday night for a presentation of the sheriff's office plan, which has many similarities to the APD document.
"This is a tremendous document," Legislator Tricia Kerr said. "I really like the implementation part of the plan that is going to make sure it doesn't just sit on a shelf."
Legislator Keith Batman added: "I applaud the work. I can't imagine how many hours it took to come up with this."
Legislature Chairperson Aileen McNabb-Coleman spoke about efforts APD and the sheriff's office had already been making prior to the governor's executive order to engage with community stakeholders and to pursue state accreditation.
"We had a really great start on this process," she said.
The main concern expressed by some legislators at Thursday's meeting was the potential cost of implementing some measures, such as additional training and staff, increased mental health support services for police responses and officer body cameras.
Sheriff Brian Schenck said he'll be working to gather information to come up with cost estimates on many of the measures, and the department would pursue grants to help cover expenses. McNabb-Coleman said she and the Legislature would also need to be vocal advocates for monetary support from the state.
The Legislature will vote on adoption of the sheriff's office plan at its regular monthly meeting on Tuesday, March 23.
